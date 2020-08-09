Horler and Piper hit half centuries in Maer men success over Seaton

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Batting first, Exmouth closed on 256-5 after their 45 overs.

As well as the Horler and Piper knocks there were handy unbeaten contributions from George Greenway and Finn Marks, who scored 30 and 25 respectively while Rory Thomas, who opened the innings with Horler, chipped in with 25.

The key partnerships were the 66 put on by Horler and Thomas and then Piper and Horler added 109 for the second wicket.

For Seaton, the pick of the bowling returns was the 3-57 from Joe Berry and the two other bowlers to enjoy success were skipper Ben Morgan and the veteran Brian Cann.

It was the father-and-son combination of Brian and Josh Cann that launched the Seaton reply saw the pair take the score to 59 when Cann senior fell to the fourth ball of the ninth over for four.

Joel Seward joined Cann junior and they added 37 for the second wicket before Josh Cann fell for 53-ball 71, an innings that included no fewer than 15 fours.

Seward remained, but wickets tumbled at the other end and Seaton fell to 145-6 with skipper Ben Morgan the sixth man down having scored 13.

The Seaton tail wagged sufficiently to take the reply beyond 200, but the final wicket was lost in the 41st over with the score 209.

Tom Doulton, making his Seaton 1st XI debut, was unbeaten on 36, scored from 27 balls faced.

The Exmouth bowling honours went to Sam Goodier (3-39) and Ryan Schaufler (3-36) while George Greenway, who took the new ball, ended with figures of 2-43.