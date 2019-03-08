Advanced search

Grossberg knock guides Woodbury & NSC to win at Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 12:44 11 June 2019

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres secured a second win of the E Division East season when they won by seven wickets on their visit to Ottery St Mary 2nds.

Woodbury skipper Nalin Chouhan won the toss and wasted little time in asking the home team to bat first.

The skipper himself opened the innings and he made the early breakthrough. However, the second wicket pairing took the score to 100 before Devon ladies bowler Becca Silk knocked over the openers stumps and it was soon 106-3 and then 109-4 with a quick-fire double for young Daniel Alford.

Thereafter the bowling was tight and the Ottery innings closed on 203-8 after their 45 overs.

Five of the six Woodbury bowers used claimed wickets with skipper Chouhan returning figures of 2-38 and Daniel Alford's return was 2-39. The other bowler to bag a brace was Ian Hughes with 2-18 from five.

The Woodbury & Newton St Cyres reply was given a solid start as openers Shenan Grossberg and Ian Hughes took the chase to 74 before Hughes fell for a four boundary knock of 32.

A second wicket fell soon after, but then Lloyd Lowman joined Grossberg and the pair added 84 for the third wicket to take their side to within 31 runs of victory when opener Grossberg was finally dismissed, but not before he had scored a 116 ball, ten boundary, 71. There were to be no further wickets lost as Stephen Boundy (21) and Lowman (42) were both not out at the close and Woodbury and Newton St Cyres recorded a seven wicket win.

On Saturday Woodbury entertain a Topsham St James side that sit third bottom, one place and one point below them in the table.

