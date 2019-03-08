Five East Devon teams still sporting perfect starts to the Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign

A generic cricket picture. Archant

Four match days into the 2019 Tolchards Devon league and five East Devon-based teams continue to sport 100 per cent records.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A generic cricket picture. A generic cricket picture.

Top billing, certainly in terms of 'points banked' goes to Sidmouth IIIs of the E Division East and Sidbury 1st XI of the H Division East, both of whom have now played four, won four and banked all 80 points they have so far been playing for!

The teams that continue to sport perfect starts are: Budleigh Salterton 1st XI of the B Division with 78 points out of a possible 80; Feniton 1st XI of D Division East (77 out of 80); Sidmouth III (80 points out of 80 in their E Division East campaign); Clyst St George 2nd XI (79 points out of 80 from their first four games in the F Division East) and Sidbury - newcomers to the league this season - who have played four and won four and banked all 80 points available in their H Division East start.

At the other end of the scale, three East Devon-based teams are yet to get off the mark having lost all, four of their opening games. They are all club 2nd XIs with Upottery 2nds having lost all four in their E Division East campaign so far (16 points banked); Seaton 2nds (a similar tale in their F Division East season with 19 points to date and Axminster 2nds who have lost all four of their first games in H Division East and they have 19 points to their name so far.

All the results from matchday four of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Premier Division

Bovey Tracey 277-8 (B Chari 57, A Kopparambil 52, P Bradley 75; T Pedel 3-38), Exeter 77 (J Bovey 34; T Codd 3-22, H Whitlock 2-3, R Bougourd 2-23, A Causey 2-21). Bovey Tracey (20pts) bt Exeter (5) by 200 runs.

Torquay 196-8 (G Allen 44, E Moses 30, T Drake 30no, M Pugh 29; G Benton 4-51), Paignton 198-7 (A Alleyne 42, G Benton 32no, H Ward 24, D Wolf 24; S Baker 3-32, H Passenger 3-49). Paignton (20pts) bt Torquay (6) by 3 wkts.

North Devon 226-7 (D Bowser 71, J Moore 43, B Howe 33, J King 28; J Palmer 2-33), Sandford 229-5 (H Jones 90, N Bettis 47, P Anning 28no). Sandford (18pts) bt North Devon (6) by 5 wkts.

Sidmouth 215-9 (A Barrow 52, Z Bess 32, W Murray 34; J Menheneott 2-28), Heathcoat 216-4 (J Thompson 93no, L Lewis 73no; Z Bess 3-33). Heathcoat (19pts) bt Sidmouth (6) by 6 wkts.

Plymouth 290-6 (L Winn 48, R Bennett 79, F Riaz 29, J Hagan-Burt 29, S Luffman 29; A Hammond 3-45), Exmouth 143 (M Armstrong 34, A Buzza 42; B Stein 3-26, S Stein 2-19, F Riaz 2-18). Plymouth (20pts) bt Exmouth (5) by 147 runs.

A Division

Bideford 182 (A Hannam 51no, T Brend 32, O Hannam 28; T Musakanda 3-41, M Murphy 2-31, J Murphy 2-36), Budleigh Salterton 186-5 (M Troman 60, E Doble 50; J Ford 2-29), Budleigh (20pts) bt Bideford (5) by 5 wkts.

Cornwood 141 (B Beumont 31, A Goodliffe 27, R Rickard 19; J Porter 4-28, J Martin 4-29), Barton 103(A Parker 17; C James 4-23, M Tamsett 3-14). Cornwood (17pts) bt Barton (7) by 38 runs.

Ivybridge 186-8 (D Raheja 45, A Huxtable 23, M Key 26; T Burns 2-46, C Sheen 2-26), Bradninch 187-3 (G Chappell 98no, T Piper 36). Bradninch (19pts) bt Ivybridge (4) by 7 wkts.

Tavistock 255 (D Aucamp 74, J White 31, D Manning 25, H Geering 29, S Cleave 26; C Smout-Cooper 3-37, A Birt 2-16, E Adams 2-37), Abbotskerswell 180 (N Watkin 52, E Adams 69; D Aucamp 3-37, S Cleave 3-38, C Barriball 2-29). Tavistock (20pts) bt Abbotskerswell (8) by 75 runs.

Plympton 228-8 (J Wubbeling 92, B Privett 50, E Hamilton 26; G Tidball 2-41), Hatherleigh 229-9 (T Mutombodzi 75, R Dennis 32, G Tidball 23. C Nielson 23; B Privett 3-53). Hatherleigh (19pts) bt Plympton (8) by 1 wkt

B Division

Cullompton 102 (S Franks 34; B Gibson 4-23, R Cunningham 3-26, H Kerton 2-40), Plymstock 103-3 (H Kerton 30no, S Mansfield 33no, K Vendrasco 22; J Parr 2-31). Plymstock (20pts) bt Cullompton (3) by 7 wkts.

Ipplepen 280-4 (C Stanley 80no, S Wakeham 42, D Harris 41, G Penrice 28, M Penrice 26; D Perry 2-34), Bovey Tracey 227 (D Perry 90, D Green 43, G Pitman 22; M Green 4-26, R Stanley 3-43). Ipplepen (20pts) bt Bovey (7) by 53 runs.

Chudleigh 136 (S Hasan 30, M Russell 21; D Lakshan 2-35, L Upham 2-23, B McKee 2-18, D Bullock 2-35), Brixham 137-5 (T Robinson 46, P Heath 25; W Heather 2-22), Brixham (20pts) bt Chudleigh (5) by 5 wkts.

Seaton 147 (J Berry 85no, J Short 3-23, T Olive 3-20, R Crabb 2-42), Kilmington 148-8 (J Short 29, T Gooding 25, J Elsworth 23no; J Seward 5-41, B Libby 2-26. Kilmington (19pts) bt Seaton (7) by 2 wkts.

C Division East

Shobrooke Park 252-3 (J James 118, D Robbins 85, C Ford 23no; J Tapp 3-51), Barnstaple & Pilton 211-6 (S Bithell 46, J Roe 59, J Tapp 38; B Trenaman 2-28, J James 2-35). Shobrooke (17pts) bt Barnstaple & Pilton (6) by 41 runs.

Exeter 173 (N Horne 53no, S Langford 36, T Jones 32; S Brook 4-15, J Birch 2-60), Ottery175-3 (O West 64, D Flower 48no, extras 36). Ottery (20pts) bt Exeter (5) by 7 wkts.

Exmouth 158 (R Schaufler 44no, S Day 31; K Singh 3-22, T Bath 3-39), Alphington 159-4 (M Taylor 66; M Tarry 2-23). Alphington (20pts) bt Exmouth (5) by 6 wkts.

Whimple 176-9 (B Silk 45no, N Kidd 43; J Raynor 3-37,J Barnett 2-24, D Brierley 2-35), Braunton 161 (C Mitchell 69, B Whitty 25; M Brown 4-41, L Nessling 3-28). Whimple (19pts) bt Braunton (8) by 15 runs.

Heathcoat 264-4 (T Lochead 104, S Sobczak 51no, T Reynolds 42no), Sidmouth 265-7 (E Rice 32, T Moore 58, A Griffiths 63no; J Onley-Gregson 3-44). Sidmouth (17pts) bt Heathcoat (8) by 3 wkts.

D Division East

Upottery 262-7 (A Pullman 88no, R Tasker 64, J Mitcham 58; (A Chave 4-52), Kentisbeare 266-5 (A Chave 72no, P Tatterton 55, M Stewart 52). Kentisbeare (18pts) bt Upottery (7) by 5 wkts.

Feniton 261 (M Salter 55, C May 67, M Kingdon 28, M Davies 20; L Rhodes 5-51, F Eaglesome 4-49), Clyst Hydon 230 (C Holmes 44, J Billington 38, A Newman 35; J Tucker 3-56). Feniton (20pts) bt Hydon (10) by 31 runs.

Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 254-3 (L Hooper 103no, J Parkinson 30, G Bucknell 33), Honiton 216 (C Lapping 49, A Holmes 43, J Pickard 44; J Kallaway 4-22). SP&T (20pts) bt Honiton (6) by 38 runs.

Clyst St George 310-7 (S Read 167, C Ferro 89, R Pyman 4-43), Chardstock 193-8 (S Allsopp 69, R Pyman 29; S Bourke 2-24). Clyst St George (19pts) bt Chardstock (7) by 112 runs.

Budleigh Salterton 205 (J England 35, L Russell 34, J Marley 30; S Fryatt 3-30, R Glass 3-44, B Leach 2-32), Sandford 207-9 (R Glass 65, C Blake 21, A Stephens 25; L Russell 3-33, K Ahmadzai 2-41). Sandford (20pts) bt Budleigh (9) by 1 wkt.

E Division East

Upottery II 187-8 (W Lamb 35, M Button-Stephens 31, M Broom 26; A Alford 3-26, M Pearce 2-53), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 188-5 (S Boundy 51no, J Jones 27, L Lowman 24). Woodbury & Newton St Cyres (19pts) bt Upottery (6) by 5 wkts.

Countess Wear 243-6 (K Dias 44, N Bright 54, M Davey 49, D Rice 31no), Uplyme & Lyme Regis 163 (M Batey 30, M Brimmicombe 45; N Bright 4-48, M Davey 3-21, K Dias 2-13). Countess Wear (20pts) bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis (8) by 80 runs.

Topsham St James 168 (M Williams 56, M Garner 22, extras 27; F Eul-Barker 3-31, M Moore 3-24, D Jeacock 3-43), Ottery St Mary II 85 (R Bradshaw-Smith 27, T Jeacock 19; M Phillips 2-19, E Kirby 2-8, T Russell 3-7). Topsham St James (19pts) bt Ottery St Mary (7) by 83 runs.

Bideford 58 (M Stanbury 12, extras 14; S Wright 2-15, J Atkinson 2-15, G Gibbs 4-3, D Hartley 2-10), North Devon II 59-3 (D Pickard 18, J Rothery 21, J Kalsi 12no; Rose Ball 2-26). North Devon (19pts) bt Bideford (2) by 7 wkts.

Bradninch II 151 (R Shrewsberry 30, C Carthew 25; E Hurley 4-26, C Dibble 3-27, G House 2-25), Sidmouth III 155-3 (E Hurley 67no, D Hurst 38; K Nessling 2-43). Sidmouth (20pts) bt Bradninch (4) by 7 wkts.

F Division East

Exeter III 166-3 (B Bosomworth 24, J Hurrell 21, M Jones 46, R Holifield 33no, extras 30; L Cox 1-27, S Tregedeon 1-27), Exwick 150. Exeter (19pts) bt Exwick (4) by 16 runs.

Cullompton II 329-4 (J Blackmore 137no, P Xavier 70, R McManus 36no, extras 57; D Sykes 2-47), Clyst Hydon II 195 (K Herschelman 49, P Garnham 32no, S Holmes 25, D Sykes 20, extras 32; A Friend 3-15, R Stevenson 2-14). Cullompton (20pts) bt Clyst Hydon (6) by 134 runs.

Thorverton II 208-4 (P Stirling 90, J Wells-West 45, D Sapiecha 22, N Taverner 23no; D Webb 2-41), Axminster Town 118 (K Hurst 51, P Miller 35; J Stirling 6-7). Thorverton (20pts) bt Axminster (4) by 90 runs.

Honiton II 241 (P Tansley 95, N Groves 33; J Doulton 4-30), Seaton II 97 (H Brown 38, J Oldfield 21; W Crowley 5-33, H Court 4-1). Honiton (20pts) bt Seaton (7) by 144 runs.

Sampford Peverell & Tiverton II 181 (A Southgate 38, A Hill 43, B Chilcott 30), Clyst St George II 182-2 (S Corney 78, D Takle 66). Clyst St George (20pts) bt Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (5) by 8 wkts.

G Division East

Braunton II 226-7 (J Lambert 27, S Murfet 64no, T Bird 51; J Finley 2-46, O Keats 2-22, J Keats 2-21), Kentisbeare II 220-8 (H Sanders 59, S Budgett 55; J Whittaker2-29, E Holmes 2-32, T Bird 2-20). Braunton (19pts) bt Kentisbeare (8) by 6 runs.

Exmouth III 179-7 (J Page 41, J Tozer 61, R Wensley 25no; C Robson 3-16), North Devon III 180-1 (O Symons 88no, M Knapman 32, B Heaman 31no). North Devon (18pts) bt Exmouth (4) by 9 wkts.

Whimple II 211-7 (K Thompson 42, B Wright 30, R Brown 24, K Brown 23, M Randall 25no, T Hatton 24no; A Wreford 2-44, N Roud 2-34), Cheriton Fitzpaine 212-5 (C McKechnie 56, J Tricks 34, W Carr 20, N Roud 65no; C McNamara 3-42). Cheriton Fitzpaine (18pts) bt Whimple (7) by 5 wkts.

Barnstaple & Pilton II 253-3 (M Clarke 112, C Horrell 80no; P Turner 3-44, D Manning 2-43. Shobrooke II 184 (P Turner 37, H Field 36; D Donovan 3-31, C Horrell 2-10, B Tucker 2-19). Barnstaple & Pilton (20pts) bt Shobrooke (6) by 69 runs.

H Division East

Axminster II 146-7 (A Guppy 68; S Prosser 3-25) Filleigh 147-3 (K Toze 70no, A Cook 51no). Filleigh (20pts) bt Axminster (4) by 7 wkts.

Countess Wear II v Topdsham St James II. Countess Wear unable to raise a side. Topsham St James (20pts) Countess Wear (-10).

Sidbury 224 (A Paget 108no, W Foster 55; P Rowe 6-41), Exwick II 84 (L Elstone 24, M Raven 26; A Paget 3-10). Sidbury (20pts) bt Exwick (7) by 140 runs.

Kilmington II 232 (H Cook 44, M Beviss 56no; S White 2-27), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 197-6 (N Gates 42no, S White 32; C Seaward 3-43). Kilmington (18pts) bt Woodbury (9) by 35 runs

Tolchards Devon League tables after match day four of the 2019 campaign

Premier P W L T A Pts

Paignton 4 4 0 0 0 77

Heathcoat 4 3 1 0 0 64

Sidmouth 4 3 1 0 0 61

Plymouth 4 2 2 0 0 54

Sandford 4 2 2 0 0 49

Exeter 4 2 2 0 0 48

Bovey Tracey 4 2 2 0 0 47

Exmouth 4 1 3 0 0 37

North Devon 4 1 3 0 0 34

Torquay 4 0 4 0 0 24

A Division

Budleigh 4 4 0 0 0 78

Hatherleigh 4 4 0 0 0 76

Cornwood 4 4 0 0 0 73

Bradninch 4 3 1 0 0 64

Tavistock 4 2 2 0 0 51

Abbotskerswell 4 1 4 0 0 39

Plympton * 4 1 3 0 0 32

Bideford 4 1 3 0 0 29

Barton 4 0 4 0 0 25

Ivybridge 4 0 4 0 0 22

B Division

Ipplepen 3 3 1 0 0 63

Plymstock 3 3 0 0 0 59

Seaton 4 2 2 0 0 50

Thorverton 3 2 1 0 0 47

Cullompton 4 2 2 0 0 46

Kilmington 3 2 1 0 0 46

Chudleigh 3 1 2 0 0 31

Brixham * 4 1 3 0 0 33

Bovey T 4 0 4 0 0 23

C Division East

Sidmouth 4 3 1 0 0 64

Whimple 4 3 1 0 0 64

Exmouth 4 3 1 0 0 64

Braunton 4 2 2 0 0 55

Heathcoat 4 3 2 0 0 55

Shobrooke 4 2 2 0 0 47

Ottery 4 2 2 0 0 42

Barnstaple & P 4 1 3 0 0 36

Alphington 4 1 3 0 0 36

Exeter 4 1 3 0 0 34

D Division East

Feniton 4 4 0 0 0 77

Clyst SG 4 3 1 0 0 66

Sampford P&T 4 2 2 0 0 57

Clyst Hydon 4 2 2 0 0 52

Chardstock 4 2 2 0 0 51

Sandford 4 2 2 0 0 51

Upottery 4 2 2 0 0 50

Budleigh II 4 1 3 0 0 45

Kentisbeare 4 1 3 0 0 42

Honiton 4 1 3 0 0 36

E Division East

Sidmouth 4 4 0 0 0 80

North Devon 4 4 0 0 0 77

Countess Wear 4 3 1 0 0 61

Uplyme 4 2 2 0 0 51

Bradninch 4 2 2 0 0 47

Bideford 4 2 2 0 0 46

Woodbury 4 1 3 0 0 41

Topsham SJ 4 1 3 0 0 39

Ottery 4 1 3 0 0 34

Upottery 4 0 4 0 0 16

F Division East

Clyst SG 4 4 0 0 0 79

Thorverton 4 3 1 0 0 69

Axminster 4 3 1 0 0 62

Cullompton 4 3 1 0 0 58

Exeter 4 2 2 0 0 48

Honiton 4 2 2 0 0 48

Sampord Pev & T 4 2 2 0 0 46

Exwick 4 1 3 0 0 34

Seaton 4 0 4 0 0 19

Clyst Hydon 4 0 4 0 0 16

G Division East

Braunton 4 2 2 0 0 53

Exmouth 4 2 2 0 0 48

Barns & Pilton 4 3 0 0 1 48

North Devon 3 2 1 0 0 45

Feniton 3 1 1 0 1 44

Whimple 3 2 1 0 0 42

Kentisbeare 4 1 3 0 0 40

Shobrooke 4 1 3 0 0 33

Cheriton F 3 1 2 0 0 26

H Division East

Sidbury 4 4 0 0 0 80

Kilmington 4 3 1 0 0 63

Topsham SJ 3 3 0 0 0 58

Exwick 4 1 3 0 0 41

Woodbury & NSC 4 2 2 0 0 38

Axminster 4 0 4 0 0 19

Filleigh * 3 1 2 0 0 13

Countess Wear* 2 1 1 0 0 7