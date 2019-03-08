Ferro 'fivefer' keeps Clyst St George on course for promotion

Clyst St George won their D Division East match at Clyst Hydon by a margin of 102 runs.

It's a result that means the Bohea Field men sit top of the table at the halfway stage of the league campaign.

Batting first, Chris Ferro and Dan Kendall took the score to 63 before Ferro fell for 25. Takle was joined by Simon Burrell, but the new man in was promptly run out for three with the score on 72. Jayakrupakar Nallala joined Kendall and the pair had put on 97 when Nallala fell having just reached his half century. Kendall (75) and Dan Takle (0) both fell with the score on 172. When Steve Bourke was sixth man down, out for 20, the score was 214-6 and it was soon 220-7 with George O'Dwyer bowled for six.

Inder Singh (32) was the final wicket to fall as Clyst St George closed on 242-8.

When the home side replied a Harry O'Dwyer throw initiated the opening wicket with the score on 27 and three quick, wickets for Inder Singh reduced Clyst Hydon to 66-4.

The score was then doubled before Chris Ferro broke the partnership to leave the home side 129-5. It the became very much the 'Chris Ferro show' as he wiped out the lower order on his way to a 'fivefer' as Clyst Hydon were bundled out for 140 in 39.3 overs.

Ferro's return was an 'eye-catching' 5-3 from 4.3 overs and Inder Singh's return was 3-29 from nine.

At the halfway stage of the campaign, Clyst St George sit 20 points clear at the top of the table and they begin the second half of their campaign with a home game against a Budleigh Salterton side they beat by 119 runs on the opening day of the league season.