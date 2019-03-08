Exmouth break winless run with Torquay victory

Exmouth recorded their second win of the season as they defeated Torquay by 28 runs.

Billy Rudolph stared with the bat as his unbeaten 59 helped set a 212-run target for Torquay to chase.

Exmouth won the toss and found runs in the opening stages with Chris Metters and James Horler putting on a 28-run partnership before the latter was trapped lbw.

While the next three batsmen struggled, Rudolph's presence at the crease proved a calming influence for his team.

The lower middle order helped to add 134 runs to the score.

By the time Torquay were batting, it was looking possible that Exmouth would finally overturn their losing streak but they needed to limit the runs of the visitors.

An early wicket for Peter Turnbull helped apply the pressure and the following two batsmen also fell cheaply.

Elliot Moses and Tom Drake were the pick of the Torquay batsmen scoring 58 and 44no respectively.

Exmouth shared the wickets around with both Turnbull and Randolph taking two meaning Torquay were all out at the end of 48.5 overs.

Victory was secured and moved Exmouth out of the relegation zone. The team will look to continue the winning run away at Sandford on Saturday, June 29.