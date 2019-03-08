Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth break winless run with Torquay victory

PUBLISHED: 12:59 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 June 2019

Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6279. Picture: Terry Ife

Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6279. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth recorded their second win of the season as they defeated Torquay by 28 runs.

Billy Rudolph stared with the bat as his unbeaten 59 helped set a 212-run target for Torquay to chase.

Exmouth won the toss and found runs in the opening stages with Chris Metters and James Horler putting on a 28-run partnership before the latter was trapped lbw.

While the next three batsmen struggled, Rudolph's presence at the crease proved a calming influence for his team.

The lower middle order helped to add 134 runs to the score.

By the time Torquay were batting, it was looking possible that Exmouth would finally overturn their losing streak but they needed to limit the runs of the visitors.

An early wicket for Peter Turnbull helped apply the pressure and the following two batsmen also fell cheaply.

Elliot Moses and Tom Drake were the pick of the Torquay batsmen scoring 58 and 44no respectively.

Exmouth shared the wickets around with both Turnbull and Randolph taking two meaning Torquay were all out at the end of 48.5 overs.

Victory was secured and moved Exmouth out of the relegation zone. The team will look to continue the winning run away at Sandford on Saturday, June 29.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Chris Price, Lin Hambly, Margaret Mahon and Mike Cosway.

The winners of the Madeira Diamond Jubilee Drive; Mike Cosway, Chris Price (skip), Margaret Mahon and Lyn Hambly. Picture JUDE LATTA

Exmouth break winless run with Torquay victory

Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6279. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Regatta 2019 enjoyed by record numbers on and off the water

Action from the 2019 Exe Regatta. Picture:HEDGEROW MARKETING

Lympstone Under-15s seeking new manager and a couple of new players

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham keep promotion dreams alive with Upottery win

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists