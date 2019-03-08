Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Three games into the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign the number of wides bowled by the 86 teams playing from the Premier Division through divisions' A, B, C East, D East, E East, F East, G East and H East, is a whopping 4,186 - or.to simplify the figure - in the first three weeks of action an extra 700 overs!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In terms of sending down wides, Lyme Regis from D Division East have sent down 112 in their first three matches!

At the other end of the scale are Heathcoat of the Premier Division; the Knightshayes men have sent down just 17 in their first three games.

Breaking down the number of wides bowled, division by division, the full list is:

E Division East 630

D East 556

C East 495

A Division 470

F East 460

G East 458

B Division 447

Premier 425

H East 245 (this division has eight teams and only three of them have played three matches so far.

So who are the biggest culprits? Here's the complete list of all 86 clubs.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis 1st XI (E Div East) 112

Ottery St Mary 2nds (E Division East) 91

Cullompton 1st XI (B Division) 87

Shobrooke Park 2nds (G Division East) 78

Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 1st XI (D East) 77

Tavistock 1st XI(A Division) 76

Exmouth 3rds (G Div East) 76

Honiton 1st XI (D Division East) 75

Brixham 1st XI (B Division) 73

Alphington 1st XI (C Division East) 72

Thorverton 2nds (F Division East) 72

Bideford 2nds (E East) 71

Barton 1st XI (A Division) 67

Feniton 2nd XI (G Div East) 66

Topsham St James 1st XI (E Div East) 65

Woodbury (E East) 65

Ottery 1st XI (C Div East) 64

Seaton 1st XI (B Div) 63

Plymouth 1st XI (Premier Div) 62

Cullompton 2nds (F East) 62

Kentisbeare 2nds (G Div East) 60

Abbotskerswell (A Div) 59

Kentisbeare 1st XI (D East) 59

Ivybridge 1st XI (A Division) 58

Hatherleigh (A Division) 56

North Devon 2nds (E East) 55

Bradninch 2nds (E East) 54

Thorverton (B Division) 54

Sampford Peverell & Tiv 2nds (F East) 53

Countess Wear 1st XI (E East) 52

Ipplepen 1st XI (B Division) 52

Chardstock (D East) 51

Paignton (Premier) 51

Kilmington 2nds (H East) 51

Torquay (Premier) 50

Barnstaple & Pilton 1st XI (C East) 50

Clyst Hydon 1st XI (D East) 50

Exeter (Premier) 50

Seaton 2nds (F East) 50

Bradninch 1st XI (A Division) 49

Braunton 1st XI (C East) 49

Exmouth 1st XI (Premier) 49

Exeter II (C Div East) 49

Sandford 1st XI (Premier) 49

Whimple 1st XI (C East) 49

Budleigh Salterton 2nds (D East) 48

Clyst St George 1st XI (D East) 48

Whimple 2nds (G East) 48

Shobrooke Park 1st XI (C East) 46

Upottery 1st XI (D East) 46

Axminster 1st XI (F East) 44

Exeter III (F East) 44

Exwick 2nds (H East) 44

Clyst St George 2nds (F East) 42

Sidmouth II (C East) 41

Heathcoat II (C East) 40

Honiton 1st XI (F East) 40

Axminster 2nds (H East) 40

Bovey Tracey 2nds (B Division) 39

Braunton 2nds (G East) 38

Sidbury 1st XI (H East) 38

North Devon 3rds (G East) 31*

Cheriton Fitzpaine 1st XI (G East) 37*

Kilmington (B Division) 36*

Sandford 2nds (D East) 36

North Devon (Premier) 35

Exmouth 2nds (E East) 35

Upottery 2nds (E East) 34

Woodbury 2nds (H East) 34*

Bovey Tracey (Premier) 33

North Devon 3rds (G East) 31

Sidmouth 3rd XI (E East) 31

Plymstock 1st XI (B Div) 30*

Clyst Hydon 2nd XI (F East) 29

Cornwood (A Division) 29

Sidmouth 1st XI (Premier) 29

Bideford 1st XI (A Division) 28

Budleigh Salterton (A Division) 28

Barnstaple & Pilton 2nds (G East) 24*

Exwick 1st XI (F East) 24

Topsham St James 2nds (H East) 23*

Plympton1st XI (A Division) 20

Heathcoat (Premier) 17

Countess Wear 2nds (H East) 13**

Chudleigh 1st XI (B Division) 13*

Filleigh 2nds (H East) 2**

* played two games; ** played just one game