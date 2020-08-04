Advanced search

Exmouth Town among 737 clubs in the 2020/21 FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:28 04 August 2020

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium on FA Cup final day. The stadium posted the names of all 700 plus clubs, including Town, that entered the FA Cup competiion that culminated in Satyrady's Chelsea win over Manchester United.

Archant

The FA Cup final might have only taken place last weekend, but details of the 2020/21 competition have been announced.

What have Exmouth Town got in common with City of Liverpool, Yorkshire Amateur, Westside, Kirby Muxloe and Clanfield 85?

They are all among the 737 clubs that have been included in the 2020/21 FA Cup.

The dates for the rounds, all the way from the extra preliminary round through to the final at Wembley, have been announced as have the round-by-round prize pots that clubs can also win.

The draw for the early rounds is being made on Tuesday August 18 and clubs will then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round matches which are being played on Tuesday, September 1.

The FA have announced that there will be no replays in this coming seasons FA Cup.

In terms of who Exmouth Town might draw, there is a possibility that they could meet Southern League outfit Willand Rovers as the Mid Devon men drew the short straw with regard to one Step Four Club being included in each regions early round matches.

The dates for the early rounds of the FA Cup have been confirmed as: Extra preliminary round (Tuesday, September 1); Preliminary Round (Saturday, September 12); First round qualifying (Tuesday, September 22); Second round qualifying (Saturday, October 3); Third round qualifying (Tuesday, October 13) and Fourth round qualifying (Saturday, October 24).

In terms of FA Cup prize funds, the split for winning and losing teams round-by-round is: Extra preliminary round (£1,125 / £375); Preliminary round (£1,444 / £481); First round qualifying (£2,250 / £750); Second round qualifying (£3,375 / £1,125); Third round qualifying (£5,625 / £1,875) and Fourth round qualifying (£9,375 / £3,125).

