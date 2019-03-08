Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto DAVID MARIUZ

Holders Exmouth face a re-run against Sidmouth in the quarter-final stages of the Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 competition, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Exmouth met Sidmouth in qualifying pool four of the competition, when they lost a thriller by three wickets.

Sidmouth made 141 for eight - Nick Gingell (45) top scoring - and Exmouth got to 138 for eight in reply. Alvin Pollard (35) the leading run getter.

Both sides had already defeated Plymouth in their opening games. Sidmouth went through as pool winners; Exmouth qualified as one of two wild cards given to the best runners-up.

Sandford, winners in pool two, have been drawn at home to Cornwood, recipients of the other wild card.

Cornwood were runners-up to North Devon in pool five.

Bradninch, winners against Abbotskerswell in a one-game pool two after Torquay dropped out, are away to last season's beaten finalists North Devon.

Heathcoat, who overcame Bovey Tracey and Cullompton in pool one, are at home to pool six winners Exeter.

The deadline for matches to be played is Sunday, June 16.

Servicemaster Devon T20 Cup, quarter-finals: Heathcoat v Exeter, Sandford v Cornwood, Sidmouth v Exmouth, North Devon v Bradninch.