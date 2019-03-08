Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 13:21 28 May 2019

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DAVID MARIUZ

Holders Exmouth face a re-run against Sidmouth in the quarter-final stages of the Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 competition, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Exmouth met Sidmouth in qualifying pool four of the competition, when they lost a thriller by three wickets.

Sidmouth made 141 for eight - Nick Gingell (45) top scoring - and Exmouth got to 138 for eight in reply. Alvin Pollard (35) the leading run getter.

Both sides had already defeated Plymouth in their opening games. Sidmouth went through as pool winners; Exmouth qualified as one of two wild cards given to the best runners-up.

Sandford, winners in pool two, have been drawn at home to Cornwood, recipients of the other wild card.

Cornwood were runners-up to North Devon in pool five.

Bradninch, winners against Abbotskerswell in a one-game pool two after Torquay dropped out, are away to last season's beaten finalists North Devon.

Heathcoat, who overcame Bovey Tracey and Cullompton in pool one, are at home to pool six winners Exeter.

The deadline for matches to be played is Sunday, June 16.

Servicemaster Devon T20 Cup, quarter-finals: Heathcoat v Exeter, Sandford v Cornwood, Sidmouth v Exmouth, North Devon v Bradninch.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists