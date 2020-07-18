Exmouth to contest the Covid Cup in four-team competition

Exmouth are fielding a team in a midweek T20 competition with three other clubs.

The Maer men will be taking on Bradninch, Thorverton and Cullompton in the Covid Cup, the brainchild of Bradninch CC skipper Eliot Acton.

The competition is set to begin on Tuesday, July 28 and the weekly fixtures are being played on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday evening with the start time no earlier than 6pm and no later than 6.15pm.

The format of the competition is the same as for a standard T20 fixture with bowlers limited to four overs and the opening four overs of each match being ‘powerplay’ with no more than two fielders outside the ‘circle’.

The competition will be played as a league with two points awarded for a win and one for a tie/no result. At the end of the league programme, if two teams have the same points then the winner will be decided by who has scored more runs against the other in the head-to-head games.

The use of coloured kits is encouraged.

The full fixture list is

July 28: Bradninch v Thorverton and Cullompton v EXMOUTH; Aug 4: EXMOUTH v Bradninch and Thorverton v Cullompton; Aug 11: Bradninch v Cullompton and Thorverton v EXMOUTH; Aug 18: Thorverton v Bradninch and EXMOUTH v Cullompton; Aug 25: Bradninch v EXMOUTH and Cullompton v Thorverton; Sep 1: Cullompton v Bradninch and EXMOUTH v Thorverton

Acton is looking for a potential sponsor to put up a trophy for the Covid Cup and anyone interested in sponsoring the competition is asked to contact the Bradninch skipper on eliotacton@hotmail.com