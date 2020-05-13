This time last year - Exmouth suffer defeat at Bovey Tracey

With the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League suspended for the foreseeable future, every Saturday we will be taking a look back at the same gameweek from 2019.

So far, two rounds of the Premier Division season have passed without a ball bowled. Flashback to this time last year and Exmouth were looking to bounceback from a 57-run defeat at Sidmouth.

Exmouth started the Premier Division campaign brightly with a six-wicket win over North Devon but had failed to replicate that result on their trip to Sidmouth.

The team’s third game of the 2019 season saw them make the 25-mile trip to Bovey Tracey and they begun the day by winning the toss and electing to have a bat.

Disaster struck early though as opener James Horler fell for a duck with the score at one. He was caught by Ashley Causey off the bowling of Ryan Bougourd.

Number three David Lye came in but was soon back out again having also departed for a duck. He lasted a little longer than Horler (12 balls compared to Horler’s seven) but was unable to add to the score during that time.

The remaining opener seemed the only one able to play at that moment and had singlehandedly taken the score to 7-2.

Next in was Ben Twine, and while he did manage to put some runs on the board, it was only four before he was caught and bowled by Whitlock.

Chris Metters and to the relief of Exmouth he managed to put on a partnership with Hammond. The pair managed to add 27 runs to the scoreboard before Hammond was caught, although all 27 of those runs did come from Hammond.

Captain Andrew Buzza did not last long at the crease and was trapped LBW on five from 25 balls.

Exmouth’s inability to pick up runs was highlighted by Metters innings who picked up 45 but took 100 deliveries to do so.

George Greenway provided the last resistance, scoring 39 from 43, but Exmouth were all out on 165 after 47.5 overs.

Rain affected Bovey Tracey’s innings meaning they were given a revised target of 139 from 44.3 overs.

Openers Brian Chari and William Christophers got off to a fine start as they put on a 33-run partnership before the latter was trapped LBW by Peter Turnbull.

Turnbull was in good form with the ball as he picked up the first three wickets to fall. Having dismissed Christophers, he then trapped Freddie Ford on a duck before bowling Chari on 25.

After the loss of the three wickets, Bovey Tracey were on 64, 75 runs behind their target.

Another good partnership from Ashley Causey and Peter Bradley helped push Bovey closer and they reached 140 with Causey and captain Toby Codd at the crease.

Turnbull was the pick of the bowlers for Exmouth with figures of 10-1-23-3 while Ben Twine picked up two wickets. Buzza was the only other Exmouth bowler to take a wicket.

Exmouth were awarded six points for the game (three batting, three bowling) giving them a season total of 32 and putting them in sixth place of the ten-division table ahead of a visit of fifth-placed Plymouth the following week.