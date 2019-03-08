Advanced search

Exmouth suffer sixth straight top flight defeat with loss to Exeter

PUBLISHED: 21:06 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 15 June 2019

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Exmouth suffered a sixth straight Tolchards Devon League topflight defeat when beaten by 43 runs in a low scoring Maer ground meeting with Exeter.

Exeter batted first and the home bowlers did their work well to bundle the visiting side out for just 152. Indeed, had it not been for a fine 73 from Ben Green and a supporting knock of 34 from Tom Richardson, then Exeter would have been defending a far smaller total!

The Green and Richardson contributions apart the only other double score was the number of extras - 18!

Billy Rudolph was the pick of the Maer men bowlers with a return of 3-16 from 4.5 overs and Pete Turnbull picked up a brace of wickets (2-18).

However, in reply, the Maer men were bowled out for just 109 in 40.3 overs. Pete Turnbull top scored with 31 while the 'best of the rest' was a knock of 21 from Ben Ellis. However, the only other double figure scores were those of George Greenway (13no), skipper Andrew Buzza (12) and James Horler (10).

The defeat means the Maer men stay second bottom on 53 points, four better off than basement side North Devon and four worse off than third bottom Torquay.

Most Read

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

