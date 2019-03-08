Exmouth suffer 'rain pain' in defeat at Bovey Tracey

Exmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4829. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth were beaten in a raid affected game at Bovey Tracey with the home side resuming their reply after a rain break with a new 'target' and getting home with overs and wickets in hand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza would not have expected to see his side slip to 43-4 with James Horler and David Lye both dismissed without troubling the scorers - Ben Twine sent packing for four and Alex Hammond the fourth man down having scored 31.

The skipper himself, fell with the score on 67 and no runs were added when Matthew Armstrong became the third duck in the top seven with the score then 67-6. Just 10 more runs were added before Pete Turnbull fell leaving the Maer men on 77-7.

George Greenway, the previous weeks star with his five wicket haul, joined Chris Metters and the pair fired their side back into the contest. They were eventually parted with the score on 150, but not before Greenway had scored a five boundary, 34-ball 43. Metters was ninth man out having faced 100 deliveries for his 45 and the last man out was Lawrence Greenway, trapped leg before with the closing total being 165 all out after 47.5 overs.

Exmouth's bowlers hit back and three wickets for Pete Turnbull and one for Ben Twine left Bovey on 80-4. A second wicket for Twine, this one thanks to a Lawrence Greenway catch and a wicket for skipper Buzz, left Bovey wobbling on 113-6. The arrival of rain was to prove crucial for, after a short break, the home side were given a new target, one they passed in a degree of comfort to win by four wickets.

Exmouth skipper skipper Andrew Buzz wondered whether the break for rain and Bovey's reduced target had a significant impact on the outcome.

"The rain stopped what should have been a good end to a testing game of cricket," said Buzza.

"Throughout their chase we were in the game. No one looked settled at the crease as the pitch didn't allow for free flowing cricket.

"Ben Twine (2-16) and Turnbull didn't give an inch. They beat the bat on multiple occasions and how they didn't take more wickets is still bewildering.

"It was a typical Bovey wicket, two-paced and hard to score on. Fair play to Bovey for they bowled to their strengths and took wickets at key times during the game."

On Saturday (May 25) the Maer men are in home action when they entertain a Plymouth side that were beaten for the first time this season on matchday three, going down at home to a Sidmouth side that remain one of two- the other side is Paignton - to have won all three of their top flight games so far.