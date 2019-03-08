Exmouth suffer fifth straight defeat with heavy loss at Heathcoat

George Greenway bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth.

Exmouth suffered a fifth straight Tolchards Devon League Premier Division defeat when beaten by 116 runs on their visit to Heathcoat.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza won the toss and opted to field first and he saw his bowlers work well throughout the following 50 overs as they restricted the home side to a closing total of 205-9.

David Lye topped the bowling return with figures of 3-38 and George Greenway bagged a brace - though his four overs did go for 34 runs.

There were two catches held by the Maer men with Chris Metters and Sid Fereday displaying 'safe hands' and skipper Buzza was responsible for a run out.

However, if the Maer men's bowlers did their work well, the batsmen had a tough time! The reply was hit by the early loss of Alexander Hammond (3) and David Lye, the latter being bowled without troubling the scorers and suddenly Exmouth were 9-2. That became 34-3 with Peter Turnbull returned to the Knightshayes pavilion for 9 and, when opener James Horler was caught for 20, Exmouth were a troubled 46-4.Things got decidedly worse when, without further addition to the score, Chris Metters was caught for six. Two more wickets fell with the total on 68 as George Greenway was trapped leg before for 12 and skipper Buzza was bowled for five.

It was soon 86-8 with the loss of Louis Morrison, caught for 11, and the tail was unable to 'wag' for too long as Sid Fereday was caught without scoring and the final wicket was that of Alex Craib, and he too did not trouble the scorers as the Maer men were all out for 89 after just 25.4 overs.

The defeat leaves Exmouth still sitting second bottom with only North Devon below them.

This coming Saturday, matchday seven of the 18 game campaign, sees the Maer men entertain fifth placed Exeter who sit 30 points better off than them in the top flight table.