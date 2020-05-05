Advanced search

Exmouth skipper talks of how the club’s future is bright – despite the 2020 season being ‘on hold’

PUBLISHED: 10:57 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 05 May 2020

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League should have got underway on the first Saturday of May, but, owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, it does seem increasingly likely that we will be lucky to see ‘any’ cricket this year.

However, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza, who should have been leading the Maer men into Premier division action on Saturday at Sidmouth, remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ that he will get some cricket this year.

He says: “Hand-on-heart, I really do think we will see some cricket this season, even if that is effectively ‘non-league’ cricket. If we do get some months – or even weeks of play possible then I cannot see how it can/could be at a competitive level to allow for Tolchards Devon League promotion and relegation.”

He continued: “I personally think that with everything going on the most important thing in our game right now is to encourage the support of each club and the members within it.

“It’s no secret that Exmouth have been rebuilding over the past 12 months.

“This past winter has probably been the most positive in recent years with new players, overseas and club developments put in place.

“With all that in mind, of course it is hugely frustrating that we won’t get to see all of our hard work come to fruition this summer.

“However, on a positive note, that does mean that the foundations are now set for the future well-being of the club.”

The Maer men skipper then turned his attention to the club’s youth section when he said: “The Exmouth CC Junior Section committee have worked extraordinarily hard this past off-season to encourage more youth cricket at the club.

“We had a fantastic winter programme and I’m gutted that the kids won’t get a full season developing their new skills.

“That said, I really do believe though this will only increase the want and demand to play cricket at Exmouth and I can assure all parent and colts that we will deliver as much cricketing opportunity as possible.”

Buzza rounded things off saying: “When given the ‘all clear’ from the ECB and local governing bodies Exmouth will be one of the first clubs to open up and get cricket being played for all to be involved in!”

'Get Derek home' - DIY SOS plea to help body shop owner return to Exmouth

Derek Marsh. Picture: Emma Cranmer-Marsh

'Heartbroken' Exmouth woman speaks after arson attack on her allotment shed

The damage caused by a deliberate fire at allotments in Exmouth in Sunday, May 3. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Allotment sheds 'completely destroyed' after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Demand for lifeline larder service triples year on year due to coronavirus

Sam and Emily Jacklin, volunteers who collected the donation from Rocks Organic Drinks. Picture: Anthony Bernard

Exmouth skipper talks of how the club’s future is bright – despite the 2020 season being ‘on hold’

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

