Exmouth skipper talks of how the club’s future is bright – despite the 2020 season being ‘on hold’

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League should have got underway on the first Saturday of May, but, owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, it does seem increasingly likely that we will be lucky to see ‘any’ cricket this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza, who should have been leading the Maer men into Premier division action on Saturday at Sidmouth, remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ that he will get some cricket this year.

He says: “Hand-on-heart, I really do think we will see some cricket this season, even if that is effectively ‘non-league’ cricket. If we do get some months – or even weeks of play possible then I cannot see how it can/could be at a competitive level to allow for Tolchards Devon League promotion and relegation.”

He continued: “I personally think that with everything going on the most important thing in our game right now is to encourage the support of each club and the members within it.

“It’s no secret that Exmouth have been rebuilding over the past 12 months.

“This past winter has probably been the most positive in recent years with new players, overseas and club developments put in place.

“With all that in mind, of course it is hugely frustrating that we won’t get to see all of our hard work come to fruition this summer.

“However, on a positive note, that does mean that the foundations are now set for the future well-being of the club.”

The Maer men skipper then turned his attention to the club’s youth section when he said: “The Exmouth CC Junior Section committee have worked extraordinarily hard this past off-season to encourage more youth cricket at the club.

“We had a fantastic winter programme and I’m gutted that the kids won’t get a full season developing their new skills.

“That said, I really do believe though this will only increase the want and demand to play cricket at Exmouth and I can assure all parent and colts that we will deliver as much cricketing opportunity as possible.”

Buzza rounded things off saying: “When given the ‘all clear’ from the ECB and local governing bodies Exmouth will be one of the first clubs to open up and get cricket being played for all to be involved in!”