Exmouth skipper talks about the win at Sandford

PUBLISHED: 20:44 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 02 July 2019

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza was delighted that his side secured back-to-back wins for the first time this league season.

The Maer men followed up the previous outings 28 run win over Torquay with a six wicket win at a Sandford side they climbed above in the bid to escape a bottom two finish this season.

As for the win at Sandford, Buzza said: "Sandford gave us opportunities by dropping catches and we capitalised on them.

"We built partnerships on a flat wicket. I felt George Greenways batting was explosive and Sandford didn't know what to do to stop him! Pete [Turnbull] showed real composure from ball one."

As for the first half of the league season - the halfway mark was reached with last Saturday's win at Sandford, the skipper says: "It's been a very interesting first half. So many different outcomes could have potentially happened.

"We need to stay focused with our game plans in key matches. That is how we will continue to win matches and stay clear of the bottom two."

Next up is a third successive meeting with a fellow struggler as the Maer men head for a showdown with North Devon at Instow this Saturday (July 6).

Buzza says: "North Devon will be tough however we go there with the full knowledge of how to beat them.

"They are a group of top blokes and I expect and hard and fair game of cricket."

