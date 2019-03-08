Exmouth skipper talks about the Plymouth win and looks ahead to Paignton

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza speaks about his side's splendid win over Plymouth and looks ahead to the next game and the meeting with another high-flying side - Paignton.

Speaking after his side's fine win at Plymouth, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said: "Without doubt it was the most enjoyable game of cricket for us as a team this season.

"It was a real team effort by all involved especially in the field.

"We created pressure early and restricted Plymouth from ever getting momentum.

"We displayed a level of calm when chasing the total down and never looked like losing."

So now that the team has moved clear of the bottom two places, has the season's aims and targets changed?

The skipper says: "If I'm honest my ambition this year has been to focus solely on each game.

"That will not change. I don't care how other teams are doing around us I simply believe if you focus on yourself then positive results will come."

He continued: "We knew this season was going to have its ups and downs, hence why a game-by-game mentally, was crucial.

"The win at Plymouth shows once again we have a lot of talent at Exmouth.

"Ryan Schaufler made his first team debut (with the ball) and bowled to arguably the best overseas -player in the league of the past 10/20years.

"He was given the opportunity due to consistent performances in the twos and didn't disappoint.

"David Lye looked like he was batting on a different wicket to everyone else. He was another level to everyone else.

"Baggs and Greenway were top draw starting the run chasing with clean hitting and purpose."

So what of the rest of the campaign? Buzza replies: "We will look to be positive regardless of who we play. I feel anyone can beat anyone this season. Paignton will be a fun battle and I'm looking forward to yet another test for our boys."