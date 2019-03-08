Exmouth skipper speaks about the win over Bovey Tracey

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Speaking after his side's victory over Bovey Tracey that took the Maer men to a lofty sixth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier Division, skipper Andrew Buzza spoke of his delight at his side's latest success.

Just a week after the mauling at the hands of Sidmouth, Exmouth were great value for the nine wicket win over visiting Bovey Tracey.

Buzza said: "Prior to the game the Maer wicket looked in great condition. It was a little up and down because of the rain on Friday yet I would certainly have batted first had the coin landed on the other side!"

He continued: "In a high pressure game, the first 10 overs is key. Truth be told, we dominated through the control and experience of 'Daisy' [Sean Day].

"His bowling showed our younger players exactly what is needed to be successful in this league.

"In addition, Ben [Ellis] hit the pitch hard again this week and deserved the wickets he collected.

"He decked the ball both ways and a decent pace."

Continuing his overall praise of the bowling, Buzza added: "I didn't feel Bovey had much of a plan against either bowler and made poor decisions at the cost of their wickets.

"I also recall that we were mighty unfortunate in the first meeting between us and Bovey Tracey when they edged us out on DLS.

"So I was happy to take the points this time round."

As for the victory and the fact that the season is now two-thirds done with just six games remaining, Buzza says: "The win puts us in a healthier position in the league yet I and the players know we still have a job to do.

"We have Plymouth away on Saturday and I felt we were well below our best when we played them earlier in the season and I'm looking forward to showing them what we are capable of."