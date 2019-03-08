Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth skipper speaks about the narrow defeat at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:59 15 May 2019

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Speaking after his side's defeat at Sidmouth on matchday two of the Tolchards Devon League campaign, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said: "The game went back and forth all day.

Exmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4829. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4829. Picture: Terry Ife

"The end result and scores only tell half the story. Sidmouth bat deep so regardless of early wickets on a flat track they are more than capable of putting together a decent total.

"I'm always happy chasing a score under 250 at Sidmouth simply because the wicket and pitch are truly outstanding."

He continued: "The only issue with that is you have to chase against a very well balanced bowling attack.

"At halfway, I believed that we had more than enough fire power to chase the total down.

Exmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4794. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4794. Picture: Terry Ife

"After a great start by Horler and Hammond our youthful inexperience highlighted some dismissals that the boys will only learn from."

The Maer men skipper had his finger on the pulse with regard to 'what went wrong' which he explained saying: "Losing four wickets so quickly is unacceptable and extremely punishable at this level. 'Metts' (Chris Metters) and I rebuilt well and the game started to swing back into our favour.

"Chris showed that he is a vital asset in our middle order and it was a pleasure watching him strike the ball so clean.

"Unfortunately one strike cost me my wicket as he hit the ball at Will Murray and via his finger tip I was run out at the non strikers end - and 'gutted' is an understatement!"

Lawrence Greenway keeping wicket for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4776. Picture: Terry IfeLawrence Greenway keeping wicket for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4776. Picture: Terry Ife

He continued: "George Greenway joined Metts with the pair making one last push for the win.

"Both started looking very positive until George was caught by Alex Barrow at backward point. It was honestly one of the best catches I've ever seen. Indeed, Paul Collingwood would have been proud of it."

With regards to his over view of the contest, the Exmouth skipper said: "The day in my opinion was very exciting and enjoyable.

"Sidmouth and Exmouth have had battles in the past, but this battle was purely cricket and game was played in wonderful sport between two very competitive side.

Sid Fereday bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4751. Picture: Terry IfeSid Fereday bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4751. Picture: Terry Ife

"Again our bowlers showed the talent we have. George took the plaudits yet Sid Fereday's early spell allowed for increased pressure and aggressive game play.

"As I have already touched upon, our younger players will only take away vital lessons from the game.

"I aim to produce talent within the club and you can't learn without failure. That said, I would argue that Saturday wasn't a failure, simply a hard fought cricket game that in the end Sidmouth won."

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Former Exmouth man denies murdering young mother found strangled at her home

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Budleigh hosting Devon Lions’ meeting with Dorset Leopards on Sunday

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Ottery Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Your pictures: Best of Devon

As a resident of this attractive village in East Devon I try to capture images that demonstrate the views. The Beer fishing fleet is fortunately still working from the beach and takes holidaymakers out during the summer season to catch mackerel. Picture: Chris Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists