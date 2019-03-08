Exmouth skipper speaks about the narrow defeat at Sidmouth

Speaking after his side's defeat at Sidmouth on matchday two of the Tolchards Devon League campaign, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said: "The game went back and forth all day.

"The end result and scores only tell half the story. Sidmouth bat deep so regardless of early wickets on a flat track they are more than capable of putting together a decent total.

"I'm always happy chasing a score under 250 at Sidmouth simply because the wicket and pitch are truly outstanding."

He continued: "The only issue with that is you have to chase against a very well balanced bowling attack.

"At halfway, I believed that we had more than enough fire power to chase the total down.

"After a great start by Horler and Hammond our youthful inexperience highlighted some dismissals that the boys will only learn from."

The Maer men skipper had his finger on the pulse with regard to 'what went wrong' which he explained saying: "Losing four wickets so quickly is unacceptable and extremely punishable at this level. 'Metts' (Chris Metters) and I rebuilt well and the game started to swing back into our favour.

"Chris showed that he is a vital asset in our middle order and it was a pleasure watching him strike the ball so clean.

"Unfortunately one strike cost me my wicket as he hit the ball at Will Murray and via his finger tip I was run out at the non strikers end - and 'gutted' is an understatement!"

He continued: "George Greenway joined Metts with the pair making one last push for the win.

"Both started looking very positive until George was caught by Alex Barrow at backward point. It was honestly one of the best catches I've ever seen. Indeed, Paul Collingwood would have been proud of it."

With regards to his over view of the contest, the Exmouth skipper said: "The day in my opinion was very exciting and enjoyable.

"Sidmouth and Exmouth have had battles in the past, but this battle was purely cricket and game was played in wonderful sport between two very competitive side.

"Again our bowlers showed the talent we have. George took the plaudits yet Sid Fereday's early spell allowed for increased pressure and aggressive game play.

"As I have already touched upon, our younger players will only take away vital lessons from the game.

"I aim to produce talent within the club and you can't learn without failure. That said, I would argue that Saturday wasn't a failure, simply a hard fought cricket game that in the end Sidmouth won."