Exmouth skipper Buzza leads Maer men to derby delight over Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 30 August 2020

Exmouth skipper Andy Buzza led from the front, bagging a four-wicket haul as his Maer men side chalked up a comfortable eight wicket win over neighbours Budleigh in the final group game of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

After winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat first, Buzza gave the new ball to George Greenway and Ryan Schaufler and both struck early to leave Budleigh 15-2.

Greenway hit the stumps for a second time to reduce the visitors to 22-3 and, when wicket keeper Tim Piper pouched a catch to give Sam Goodier a wicket, the visiting side were 41-4.

Three more wickets were claimed before three figures were on the Maer ground score board with skipper Buzza, who introduced himself as third change, claiming two of them and Schaufler got his second.

The tail failed to wag as Buzza stuck twice more before Lawrence Greenway picked

up the final wicket to leave Budleigh all out for 107 in 40 overs and two balls.

Buzza took his sides bowling honours with a return of 4-26 from eight overs. The Ryan Schaufler return was 2-20 while George Greenway, who produced an excellent spell to force the men from Ottermouth onto the back foot, returned impressive figures of 2-10 from nine overs.

The successful run chase was led by James Horler, who has had a fine season with the bat. This time round the opener carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten 53-ball 60. Horler and Louis Morison (36 from 20) put on 58 for the first wicket. Five runs were added before Tim Piper was dismissed for one, but that was ‘as good as it got’ for the visiting bowlers as Bob Dawson joined Horler and the pair eased their side over the winning line with an eight wicket success chalked up in just 16 overs.

That’s the end of the 2020 Tolchards League season for the Maer men and they finished the four-team competition groups stage as runners-up to a Sidmouth side that will contest a semi-final this coming Saturday (September 5) away at Plymouth.

The other Tier One semi-final is being played at Heathcoat where Bradninch will be the opposition.

