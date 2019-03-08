Advanced search

Exmouth skipper Buzza leads Maer men to safety after win at Exeter

PUBLISHED: 16:35 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 18 August 2019

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Exmouth secured a seventh success of the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division season as they won by three wickets at Exeter.

What's more, this latest victory leaves the Maer men sitting fifth and no longer in any danger of dropping out of the top flight.

Fittingly, the star of the show was skipper Andrew Buzza who scored an unbeaten 30 from just 22 deliveries to guide his side over the winning line. Was reduced from 50 overs to 40 after rain and, when Buzza won the toss he asked the home side to bat first.

The County Ground outfit made their way to healthy total of 195-7. The wicket taking honours were shared by Alex Craib (2-40), George Greenway (2-46), David Lye (1-24) and Ryan Schaufler (1-39).

Exmouth were given a fine start by openers James Horler and George Greenway, who took the run chase to 53 before Greenway was dismissed for 33. Alvin Pollard (10) and Finn Marks (3) were also returned to the impressive home pavilion before David Lye joined Horler and the pair added 52 for the fourth wicket when Lye was dismissed for an excellent 27-ball 40, a knock that included seven fours.

The fifth wicket was that of Luke Davies and so, when skipper Buzza strode to the wicket from the number seven berth, the Maer men were 138-5, still needing 58 runs to win.

Horler was sixth man down - in his case after a 94-ball stay at the wicket which saw him rifle nine boundaries in a knock of 67.

Ryan Schaufler was then out for a fourth ball duck, but that was to be the final success for the home bowlers as Buzza was joined by Lawrence Greenway and the pair, with Buzza as the main run scorer, took their side to victory.

Greenway ended not out one while Buzza played his skipper's innings, finishing unbeaten on 30 from just 22 deliveries.

On Saturday (August 24), the Maer men travel to basement side Torquay before bringing the curtain down on their season the week after at home to Sandford.

