Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza speaks about the win at North Devon

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 09 July 2019

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza was delighted with his team's performance at Instow.

North Devon v Exmouth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon v Exmouth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

He said: "The game was an important one. It's very tight at the bottom of the Tolchards League Premier Division and one game can change the outlook of the table.

"What we have clearly started to do now is not throw away opportunities.

"We are putting ourselves in winnable positions and starting to finish the job off, something we failed at in multiple games early in the season."

He continued: "Seventeen-year-old James Horler is showing huge promise.

"His grit and determination to grind out an innings shows experience beyond his years."

Buzza spoke in glowing terms of how Chris Metters and young Horler batted. He said: "The platform given to the middle order by Metts [Chris Metters] and James [James Horler], allowed for a very competitive total.

"David Lye and Alvin Pollard showed why they are so important at the death with some clean ball striking.

"I am sure it will not be long before Chris [Metters] goes big with one of his many starts."

The skipper then turned his attention to the bowling saying: "Sid 'Golden Arm' Fereday did exactly what the team needed by removing two key players.

"George Greenway again showed his quality with the ball shaping it both ways and, once again, Metts provided that all-important experience with the new ball, bowling tight lines and putting pressure on every over.

"It's was great to also see Ben Ellis hit the pitch hard and blow away the North Devon tail."

Looking ahead to Saturday's Maer Ground meeting with Sidmouth, the Exmouth skipper says: "Sidmouth will be a tough game. We know their strengths and the ability they have however the tide has changed in the past few weeks for us.

"We go into the game with the knowledge that we are playing for one another and the club itself.

"We will continue to play without fear of mistakes or defeat as I believe it's the best way to learn and develop.

"I'm looking forward to another test against a successful, talented, yet beatable, Sidmouth side."

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Supported living units to be built in wing of historic Exmouth care home

Stock image - Picture: Thinkstock

Community College proms: Stepping out in Exmouth

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Supported living units to be built in wing of historic Exmouth care home

Stock image - Picture: Thinkstock

Community College proms: Stepping out in Exmouth

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza speaks about the win at North Devon

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth tennis player Ben Johnson set to play at Wimbledon

Exmouth tennis player Ben Johnson, who has qualified for the finals of an International tournament at Wimbledon in August. Picture ETC

Topsham St James 2nd XI well beaten by Woodbury & NSC 2nds

Picture: Thinkstock

Captain’s Charity Day success for Jason, Paul, Neil and Jason

The East Devon Golf Club Captain's Charity Day winners with club captain Robin Grenyer (centre) (left to right) Paul Heys,Jason Wride,Neil Rice and Jason Browring. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Double delight for Budleigh bowlers as bid to retain Division Two status gathers pace.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists