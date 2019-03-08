Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza speaks about the win at North Devon

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza was delighted with his team's performance at Instow.

North Devon v Exmouth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon v Exmouth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

He said: "The game was an important one. It's very tight at the bottom of the Tolchards League Premier Division and one game can change the outlook of the table.

"What we have clearly started to do now is not throw away opportunities.

"We are putting ourselves in winnable positions and starting to finish the job off, something we failed at in multiple games early in the season."

He continued: "Seventeen-year-old James Horler is showing huge promise.

"His grit and determination to grind out an innings shows experience beyond his years."

Buzza spoke in glowing terms of how Chris Metters and young Horler batted. He said: "The platform given to the middle order by Metts [Chris Metters] and James [James Horler], allowed for a very competitive total.

"David Lye and Alvin Pollard showed why they are so important at the death with some clean ball striking.

"I am sure it will not be long before Chris [Metters] goes big with one of his many starts."

The skipper then turned his attention to the bowling saying: "Sid 'Golden Arm' Fereday did exactly what the team needed by removing two key players.

"George Greenway again showed his quality with the ball shaping it both ways and, once again, Metts provided that all-important experience with the new ball, bowling tight lines and putting pressure on every over.

"It's was great to also see Ben Ellis hit the pitch hard and blow away the North Devon tail."

Looking ahead to Saturday's Maer Ground meeting with Sidmouth, the Exmouth skipper says: "Sidmouth will be a tough game. We know their strengths and the ability they have however the tide has changed in the past few weeks for us.

"We go into the game with the knowledge that we are playing for one another and the club itself.

"We will continue to play without fear of mistakes or defeat as I believe it's the best way to learn and develop.

"I'm looking forward to another test against a successful, talented, yet beatable, Sidmouth side."