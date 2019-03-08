Advanced search

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza on defeat to the champions-elect and a look ahead to Exeter encounter

PUBLISHED: 13:02 14 August 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Speaking after his side's narrow defeat in a low scoring game at home to champions-in-waiting Heathcoat, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said spoke of his delight - and frustration!

He said: "The meeting with Heathcoat was certainly a game of highs and lows...

"Once again we showed our bowling and fielding is that of some of the best in the league yet we let ourselves down with the bat.

"It's no secret I have been looking to build a younger more athletic side at Exmouth.

"With three run outs and four catches held it shows it starting to have a major impact on our game.

"We bowled well in tough conditions and kept focus with rain breaks. Chasing the score down was never going to be straight forward.

"We got hit with DLS and lost early wickets. That being said there is enough players in our side who should of seen the game home."

He continued: "As captain I take a lot of the responsibility in why the total wasn't chased and should of made sure we took a well deserved win off the table topping side."

Speaking about the past two results, Buzza says: "In the past two weeks we have pushed the two top sides, Heathcoat and Paignton, all the way. We have created so many positive situations this season, yet have failed to capitalise on them all.

"I believe in future years this won't be an issue as each failure is simply a lesson for all the players at the club."

Looking ahead to Exeter, the Maer men skipper says: "We will move onto Exeter knowing that we can compete at the highest level, it's simply a mater of time until all the pieces fall into place."

