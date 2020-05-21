This time last year – Exmouth well beaten by Plymouth

With the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League suspended for the foreseeable future, every Saturday we will be taking a look back at the same gameweek from 2019.

Gameweek four of the 2019 Premier Division season saw Exmouth host Plymouth looking to bounce back from the previous weekend’s defeat against Bovey Tracey.

Exmouth won the toss and elected to field but struggled to make an impact as Plymouth openers Liam Winn and Rob Bennett put on a 134-run partnership.

Win was the first to go when he was bowled by Alex Hammond, just two shy of his 50. His 86-ball innings included seven fours, an effort only beaten by his fellow opener Bennett.

Indeed, the Plymouth player was in bullish form as he dispatched 12 fours during his 79-run innings. By the time he left the crease, the damage was already done with the visitors on 158-2.

New batsman Faizan Riaz then combined with Joe Hagan-Burt to add another 50 to the scoreboard before the former was caught by James Horler off the bowling of Ben Twine on 29.

Hagan-Burt would go on to achieve the same score before being run out by Lawrence Greenway.

Plymouth would end their 50-over innings on 276-6, leaving Exmouth with a mountain to climb if they were to pluck victory from the jaws of defeat.

The pick of the bowlers for the home side was Hammond who took three wickets from his ten overs, conceding 45 runs in the process.

Exmouth’s chase began in the worst possible way when James Horler fell for a four-ball duck to put the score at 0-1. His opening partner Hammond did not fare much better, managing five runs from 21 balls.

Indeed, scores below 10 would become a frequent throughout the Exmouth innings as only four batsmen managed to reach double digits.

One of those was number three Chris Metters who hit two fours in his 13-run knock but when he was caught by Liam Winn off the bowling of Fahad Ali, Exmouth were firmly in trouble at 34-4.

Captain Andrew Buzza combined with Matthew Armstrong to add some sort of resistance. The pair contributed a 90-run partnership before the skipper departed on 42.

When Armstrong was out one run later, the tail caved in and Exmouth limped to 143 all out after 38.1 overs.

The home side were defeated by 147 runs but did manage to earn five points (two batting, three bowling)

At the end of the weekend, Exmouth were second bottom in the Premier Division on 37 points. The bottom of the league was propped up by North Devon (34 points) and Torquay (10 points)

The following week would see Exmouth host league leaders Paignton in what would be their first fixture of June.