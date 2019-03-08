Exmouth welcome Plymouth to the Maer

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Cricket Club are preparing for a visit from Plymouth Cricket Club as they look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

Life in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Premier Division has been challenging for Exmouth so far this season but it is a fortune shared by Saturday's visitors.

Having won their opening game, Plymouth went on to lose the next two and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Plymouth to the Maer.

ONES TO WATCH

BATSMEN

Plymouth currently boast the top Premier Division run scorer in Faizan Riaz. His knock of 155 against Exeter has helped him soar to the top of the table.

He currently has a run rate of 81.50 so Exmouth will need to watch his game, especially if Plymouth are asked to chase.

For the hosts, David Lye ranks the highest, coming in at number three in the league.

His biggest hit so far is 131 in the game against North Devon and he has a batting average of 72.5.

Plymouth are also a team packed with big hitters. Joe Hagan-Burt has scored the most sixes this season, finding the boundary on four occasions.

Riaz's three puts him at third in the list.

BOWLERS

As well as being strong with the bat, Hagan-Burt has excelled with the ball so far this campaign.

He is top of the Premier Division wicket takers on nine with a run rate of 162. His best bowling was a 6/20 spell against Exeter.

Plymouth's Matt Petherbridge has seven wickets so far.

Exmouth's leading bowler is George Greenway on six wickets, making him eighth best in the league.

His 5/35 against Sidmouth is his best this campaign.

RECENT FORM

Both teams have identical records going into their game with two losses and one victory.

Exmouth began their season with an eye-catching six wicket win against North Devon but have followed that up with two defeats against Sidmouth and Bovey Tracey.

Tellingly, Exmouth's sole win was at home so they will be looking to make it two out of two on Saturday.

Plymouth started the campaign with a narrow defeat at home to Paignton. They were beaten with just two balls left to play as Paignton hit 241 to Plymouth's 240.

They bounced back a week later when they smashed Exeter. A 216-run win ensued after they bowelled the city side for 72.

Last week, they were defeated at home to Sidmouth by 157 runs. In the polar opposite to Exmouth, their only win has come on the road this season.

The teams meet at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 25. You can follow the action at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk with our live blog of proceedings.