Exmouth's losing run continues

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth lost their fourth game out of five in the Premier Division when Paignton beat them by nine wickets at the Maer.

The game was a high scoring one with both teams registering over 200 runs and having at least one player making a half century.

Exmouth were the first to bat having won the toss and made it to 32 runs before the loss of their first wicket.

Alexander Hammond was caught by Charlie Ward off the bowling of Mark Orchard to leave the field with a score of 12.

David Lye was the next man to go, bowled for 14 by Cole Harford, before Miles Lenygon put on a 84-run partnership with opener James Horler.

Horler's excellent innings eventually ended when he was caught behind from the bowling of Dan Wolf. During his 67-run knock, he scored eight fours and set Exmouth well on their way to a good score.

The wicker of Lenygon on 56 proved a vital one as the lower order struggled to add many more runs.

The home side ended their innings on 224-8 at the end of the 50 overs, giving the as-of-yet undefeated Paignton a tough ask if their 100% record was to continue.

The league leaders responded well though, losing just one wicket in their successful chase.

Anthony Alleyne scored an unbeaten 113, including 13 fours and four sixes, while opener Harry Ward was also not out on 65 at the end of the innings.

The sole wicket taken was Dan Wolf's as he was caught by Peter Turnbull from the bowling of Sid Fereday.

The visitors won the match by nine wickets at the end of 38.5 overs, condemning Exmouth to their fourth defeat of the season.

Post match, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said: "You win or learn in the Premier Division - and we are learning a lot this summer."

He continued: "We set a solid foundation when we batted, but didn't kick on and were 30-40 runs short of a par score on flat pitch

"Horler showed again his quality opening up and Miles put in a solid shift.

"We didn't look like challenging after 20 overs with the ball as both batters had settled in on a good wicket.

"I have no excuses only plaudits for Paignton and their team's performance.

"Wins aren't handed out easily in this Division; we need to dig deeper than we have over the past two weeks.

"Over the full season I still believe we have the quality to have a successful & enjoyable 2019."

Exmouth will be looking to win their second game of the campaign this Saturday when they travel to second place Heathcoat.