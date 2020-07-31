Exmouth hosting Sidmouth on matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Saturday sees the start of August and it is also matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League competition.

In terms of the top local action that would be at the Maer Ground home of Exmouth who will be entertaining Sidmouth (12.30pm).

Budleigh, who are in the same group as Exmouth and Sidmouth Town, are also in action and they travel to Seaton.

Clyst St George travel to meet Sandford while, in the same group, Exmouth II are in action away at Exeter II.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II are in home action at Woodbury where they are taking on Upottery 2nds.

Topsham St James, who were matchday one winners, and in some style, look to make it two wins from two when they travel to Alphington & Countess Wear. If the Tops can win their second game, and Feniton also make it two wins from two in this group when they visit Budleigh II, then next weeks meeting at Feniton would be a ‘top of the table clash’ for the Tops!

Topsham St James II are in home action against Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II in a fixture being played at the Acland Park home of Feniton on Sunday.

Clyst St George II entertain Bradninch II at Bohea Field