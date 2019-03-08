Exmouth entertaining champions-in-waiting Heathcoat at the Maer

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth go into matchday 15 of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League and a home game against Heathcoatsitting fourth bottom, three places and 26 points above the drop zone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When the Maer men travelled to Mid Devon to meet Heathcoat in early June they were well beaten, going down by a margin of 116 runs. Batting first, Heathcoat made 205-9 in 37 overs with David Lye taking three wickets and George Greenway bagging a brace. However, in a rain affectd match, Exmouth were then bundled out for 89 in 25.4 overs with opener James Horler top scoring with 20.

After tomorrows meeting at home to champions-elect Heathcoat, the Maer men will visit first, Exeter, and then Torquay, before ending their Premier Division campaign at home to Sandford.

Mathematically, 219 points is the line to reach - but, in reality, it's likely to be around 180 points that guarantees a side a place in the top flight for the 2020 campaign.

To reach 180 points, the Maer men require another 15 points.

In terms of the teams battling to beat the drop, with four games to go the five teams below the Maer men, their current points total and their remaining games are:

Torquay (currently bottom with 136 points) - meet Bovey Tracey (A); Plymouth (H); Exmouth (H) and, on the last day, North Devon (A)

Bovey Tracey (currently second bottom with 139 points) - meet Torquay (H); Paignton (A); Heathcoat (A) and Plymouth (H)

North Devon (currently third bottom with 143 points) - meet Paignton (H); Sidmouth (H); Plymouth (A)) and Torquay (H)

Sandford (currently fourth bottom with 149 points) - meet Plymouth (A); Heathcoat (A); Sidmouth (H) and Exmouth (A).