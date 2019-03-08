Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth entertaining champions-in-waiting Heathcoat at the Maer

PUBLISHED: 08:47 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 09 August 2019

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Exmouth go into matchday 15 of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League and a home game against Heathcoatsitting fourth bottom, three places and 26 points above the drop zone.

When the Maer men travelled to Mid Devon to meet Heathcoat in early June they were well beaten, going down by a margin of 116 runs. Batting first, Heathcoat made 205-9 in 37 overs with David Lye taking three wickets and George Greenway bagging a brace. However, in a rain affectd match, Exmouth were then bundled out for 89 in 25.4 overs with opener James Horler top scoring with 20.

After tomorrows meeting at home to champions-elect Heathcoat, the Maer men will visit first, Exeter, and then Torquay, before ending their Premier Division campaign at home to Sandford.

Mathematically, 219 points is the line to reach - but, in reality, it's likely to be around 180 points that guarantees a side a place in the top flight for the 2020 campaign.

To reach 180 points, the Maer men require another 15 points.

In terms of the teams battling to beat the drop, with four games to go the five teams below the Maer men, their current points total and their remaining games are:

Torquay (currently bottom with 136 points) - meet Bovey Tracey (A); Plymouth (H); Exmouth (H) and, on the last day, North Devon (A)

Bovey Tracey (currently second bottom with 139 points) - meet Torquay (H); Paignton (A); Heathcoat (A) and Plymouth (H)

North Devon (currently third bottom with 143 points) - meet Paignton (H); Sidmouth (H); Plymouth (A)) and Torquay (H)

Sandford (currently fourth bottom with 149 points) - meet Plymouth (A); Heathcoat (A); Sidmouth (H) and Exmouth (A).

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth entertaining champions-in-waiting Heathcoat at the Maer

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Budleigh edge out touring side in close encounter of the bowling kind

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Budleigh and the Tolchards Devon League A Division run-in - who plays who over the final four matchdays

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Phear Park B land brace of O60s Triples League wins at Bradninch and Uffculme

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Carole Brailey crowned East Devon ladies’ veterans champion

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists