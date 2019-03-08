Exmouth edged out in thriller at home to champions-elect Heathcoat

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth went down by 17 runs in a thrilling Maer ground meeting with champions-elect Heathcoat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a match that was hit by the weather, Heathcoat won the toss and decided to bar first and the Exmouth bowlers did their work well, bowling the visitors out for just 109 in 36-2 overs.

It was fourth change James Edworthy who took the bowling honours with figures of 3-11 from 4.2 overs. Alvin Pollard, who was given the new ball duties along with David Lye, had figures of 2-24 from nine overs and Ben Ellis also bagged a brace of wickets as he finished with figures of 2-19 from six overs.

The Exmouth run chase was hit by bad weather which left them with a revised target of 91 from 30 overs.

The reply was led by James Horler and James Edworthy, but both fell with the score on six, Edworthy for a third ball duck and Horler was out having scored five from 14 balls.

Ben Ellis and Finn Marks took over, but Marks fell next for two with the total on 11. Ellis was joined by David Lye and the pair steadied the home ship, taking the reply to 40 when Ellis was bowled for 12. Alvin Pollard was next man in, but he saw Lye caught for a 26-ball 23 - all but three of his runs came in boundaries - before Pollard was fifth man out, in his case for two runs and Exmouth were a troubled 47-6. Skipper Andrew Buzza joined Luke Davies and the pair added 10 runs when Buzza became the seventh man down having scored eight. Davies was next to fall, out for a 20-ball stay at the wicket that saw him graft his way to five and, when Ryan Schaufler was the ninth man down, Exmouth were 73-9 and just 18 runs from a famous victory.

However, last man Alex Craib was trapped leg before by the fourth ball he received leaving Lawrence Greenway as the not out batsman on nine with Exmouth all out for 73. Exmouth remain fifth bottom and sit 22 points clear of the drop zone. On Saturday, the Maer men visit Exeter and a win at the County Ground will surely secure their top flight status and take away any concerns in their final two matches which are against fellow bottom five teams Torquay and Sandford.