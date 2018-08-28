Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth drawn in tough T20 group

PUBLISHED: 17:16 01 January 2019

A view from a cricket scorebox

A view from a cricket scorebox

Archant

Holders Exmouth have been pitched into a tough, all-Premier Division qualifying pool for next season’s Servicemaster Clean T20 competition, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Exmouth are joined by Plymouth and Sidmouth in pool four, which is the only three-team group comprised entirely of Premier sides.

Exmouth defeated Plymouth in the last four to reach the 2018 final.

Premier sides Exeter and Paignton are the only entrants in pool six.

Cullompton, the B Division outsiders who went all the way to the semi-finals before losing to beaten finalists North Devon, have been grouped with Bovey Tracey and Heathcoat in pool one.

Competition organisers have ordered round one of the competition to be played as a festival comprising three games in the same day.

To avoid the fixture congestion that blighted last season’s latter stages of the competition, not helped by games clashing with England matches in the Football World Cup, organisers are aiming for an earlier start to round one.

Round-one games have to be played between Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, May 12. Six winners and the two closest runners-up will go through to round two, which must be played by June 16.

The final has been pencilled in for July 14 at North Devon CC, with July 21 as the reserve date. The winners will represent Devon in the national ECB Vitality Blast T20.

The draw is (host clubs first) Pool One: Bovey Tracey, Cullompton, Heathcoat; Pool Two: Bradninch, Abbotskerswell, Torquay; Pool Three: Sandford, Barton, Plympton; Pool Four; Plymouth, Exmouth, Sidmouth; Pool Five: Cornwood, North Devon, Budleigh Salterton; Pool Six: Exeter, Paignton.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

What’s on in Exmouth on New Year’s Eve

The Barefoot Bandit

Free prosecco and ‘massive’ marquee planned for Exmouth New Year’s Eve Party

New Year's Eve in Exmouth 2017.

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Matchday Recap: Blues beaten as three second-half Millwall goals stun Portman Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth drawn in tough T20 group

A view from a cricket scorebox

Festive cheer as Budleigh bowlers win derby meeting with Madeira

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth based environment chief features in Honours List

Environment Agency director of Allocation and Asset Management Kenneth Allison. Picture: EA.

East Budleigh have real grounds for optimism heading into 2019

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists