Exmouth continue to add quality to the Maer ground playing staff ahead of 2020 season

Exmouth CC Pavilion Archant

Exmouth skipper Andy Buzza has been busy strengthening his 1st XI squad for the Premier campaign ahead, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Already on board at the Maer for the summer to come are keeper-batter Tim Piper and former Bradninch and Sidmouth batsman Rory Thomas.

On the way are Connor Blaxall-Hill, an all-rounder from New South Wales grade cricket, University of Exeter student Akshit Rana and Devansh Popley.

Blaxall-Hill, who is 19, has worked his way through the Western Suburbs grade teams over the past five seasons and has been alternating between the first and second grade sides during the current campaign.

A batter who also bowls off-spin, Blaxall-Hill has more than 2,000 runs and 100 wickets under his belt from 94 appearances in all grades.

He is a Western Suburbs team-mate of Adrian Isherwood, who was North Devon's overseas player in 2018 and 2019.

'Connor looks like a talented young player who will bring potential and promise to the team,' said captain Buzza.

Rana, a student at the University of Exeter, is first and foremost a slow-left arm bowler who played first and second team cricket in he Hertfordshire Cricket League for Northwood last season.

'Akshit is likely to play for at least half a season and may be around for a little longer,' said Buzza. 'Left-arm spin is always a good option to have.'

Devansh Popley hails from the United Arab Emirates where he was educated at the Dubai College.

More recently he has played cricket in Mumbai and will arrive at Exmouth fresh from a stint in the Gary Kirsten Academy.