Exmouth CCs former captain Richard Hope is fondly remembered

Exmouth CC Pavilion Archant

Former Exmouth captain Richard Hope, who was a prolific run scorer in the days before league cricket commenced in Devon, has died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hope skippered Exmouth 1st XI in 1969 and had two stints as vice-captain in 1968 and 1972.

He also played for Exeter after leaving Exmouth in 1982.

When Exmouth won the Devon Cup for the first time in 1974, they beat North Devon by 91 runs in the final and Hope was a member of the team.

Exmouth played 1st XI games on Saturdays and Sundays from April to September during Hope's career, giving him the chance to stack up the runs.

Hope regularly topped 500 runs in a season in all games.

His best summer was 1971 when he totalled 1,016 runs.

Only John Tozer (1,572) scored more runs. Jack Rodgers, Exmouth CC's late historian, was an admirer of Hope's.

In his 1975 chronicle of the club, entitled Ten Years On, Rodgers said: "Richard was one of the most successful batsmEn of his period and always gave the crowd full value for money."

Richard Hope died in hospital in Exeter on October 17.

His funeral will take place at The Blessed Sacrament Church, 21 Fore Street, Exeter on October 31 at 11am.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Exeter Hospice, where Richard's wife Mary has been a volunteer for more than 15 years.

James Hope, Richard's son, followed his father into club cricket and has played for a number of clubs, including Exmouth, Thorverton and the Devon Dumplings.