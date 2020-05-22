Exmouth CC - Tolchards Devon Cricket League form on matchday four of recent seasons

This Saturday (May 23) should have been matchday four of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League and Exmouth ought to have been preparing to entertain Sandford.

With no cricket possible until, at the very earliest, July 1, we have taken a look back at matchday four fixtures for the Maer men over the past decade.

Last season (2019)

Matchday four was a May 25 meeting with Plymouth that saw Exmouth beaten by 147 runs! Alex Hammond (3-45) was the only bowler to make any progress as Plymouth closed their innings on 290. Andrew Buzza (42) and Matthew Armstrong (34) then gave the best of the resistance as the Maer men were bowled out for 143.

Season 2018

Matchday four saw Exmouth again face Plymouth and this time they recorded a 28 run victory. Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 176 with the main contributions coming from Bob Dawson (43) and Ben Twine (43). Rain struck to leave Plymouth with a revised target of 154 from 37 overs, but 3-26 from Twine and 3-23 from Andrew Buzza, saw Plymouth bowled out for 127 in 33 overs and two balls.

Season 2017

Matchday four saw Budleigh suffer a heavy defeat to Bradninch. The Mid Devon men batted first and closed on 248-9 with the bulk of their runs scored by two players who would have been playing this weekend for Exmouth were it not for the Coronavirus pandemic! Andrew Buzza (66) and Tm Piper (62) added 136 for the fourth Bradninch wicket. George Greenway returned figures of 4-37 for Exmouth who were then bowled out for 137 inside 36 overs with the only contributions of note being 32, from Dan Pyle and 25, from Alvin Pollard.

Season 2016

Matchday four saw Exmouth defeat Heathcoat by 16 runs, Batting first, Callum French (116), David Lye (42), Bob Dawson (40) and Sandy Allen (39) all chipped in as the Maer men closed on 345-5. After rain struck, Heathcoat were set a revised target of 235 from 34 overs, but they could only muster 219-4. Exmouth used seven different bowlers and three of them; Bob Dawson, David Lye and Husnan Kazim, each claimed one wicket.

Season 2015

Matchday four saw the Maer men again meeting Heathcoat and this time they chalked up 57-run win. Bob Dawson (78) and Trevor Anning (58) underpinned the Exmouth score of 203-8 and then Anning claimed 4-35 and a three wicket haul for Marque Clarke and a brace for David Lye saw Heathcoat bowled out for 146.

Season 2014

Matchday four was hit by rain and Exmouth put it to great effect in their meeting with Cornwood who were put in and promptly bowled out for 69 in just 28.3 overs thanks to wickets for Matt Webb (4-21) and two each for Andrew Buzza, Trevor Anning and Ollie Dawe. Sandy Allen (18) and David Lye led the successful run chase that was over after 11.1 overs on 62-4 to give Exmouth a six wicket win.

Season 2013

Matchday four was a May 25 derby meeting with Budleigh that produced almost 600 runs! Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 302 in 42.2 overs. David Lye (90), Seb Benton (61) and Richard Baggs (30) were the main run providers as Matt Kidd (4-60) and Joel Murphy (3-44) claimed the bulk of the wickets. Bob Dawson then hit a 133-ball 17-boundary 135, while Matt Kidd (38) and Harry Parkin (23) also chipped in, but Budleigh lost their final wicket on 261 to leave the Maer men as 41 run winners. George Greenway claimed figures of 5-50 for the Maer men.

Season 2012

Matchday four saw Exmouth beaten by Plymouth with the margin of defeat being 132 runs! Ollie Dawe took 3-55 as Plymouth batted first and were bowled out for 277 in 49.1 overs. Julian Page then top scored with 35 as Exmouth were bundled over for 145 in 38.1 overs.

Season 2011

Matchday four saw Exmouth once again meet Budleigh in a season when there were winning and losing draws. Exmouth batted first and closed on 230-7 after 46 overs with runs from David Lye (74), Richard Baggs (59) and Nick Folland (34). James Hudson bagged a brace of wickets and there were single wickets from James Burke, Charlie Morris, Matt Sutcliffe and Joel Murphy. Budleigh then closed on 188-8 to land a losing draw. The main run scorers were Bob Dawson (43), Scott Barlow (37) and James Hudson (34) with four Exmouth bowlers; Anthony Radunovich, Trevor Anning, David Lye and Toby Ingham, each taking two wickets.

Season 2010

Matchday four of the season saw Exmouth defeat South Devon by 63 runs. Batting first the Maer men posted a score of 220-9 and then bowled the opposition out for 157.