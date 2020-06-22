Advanced search

Exmouth CC skipper speaks about ‘getting cricket back on’

PUBLISHED: 14:27 22 June 2020

DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth captain Andrew Buzza has urged Tolchards Devon Cricket League bosses to be bold with their planning for the eventual rump of the season.

Clubs have been preparing their answers to a playing survey sent out by the competition management.

An electronic survey has been circulated to all clubs asking what sort of competition they would like to see if and when cricket gets the go-ahead to be played?

Nick Rogers, the league chairman, promised a survey after he and other league chairman were briefed by ECB on return-to-cricket possibilities earlier this month.

Among the questions asked in the survey are:

Can your club carry on playing into September?

Is your home ground available into September and if so for how long?

Does your club have the flexibility to play on Saturdays or Sundays, which would be a last resort?

Would you be willing to play on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 31)

Although the league’s preferred format is 11-a-side cricket, would your club be interested in adaptive (eight-a-side) cricket involving fewer players, adapted field placements and umpire positions?

There was also a section for clubs to offer their own suggestions or preferences.

Buzza is a proponent of T20 cricket, which he would like to see more of in Devon in future.

“Let’s play T20 as I believe it could be the shift needed to start playing more white and pink-ball cricket in Devon.”

Buzza added: “I honestly think if cricket goes ahead the clubs should organise fixtures and create separate mixed leagues that geographically suits everyone taking part.”

Buzza a professional youth coach, has an alternative view when it comes to playing priorities.

“I think the focus should be on getting the youth playing first,” said Buzza

“Cricket at the best of times isn’t the most accessible sport for young players. Let’s give more opportunity for kids to play via Saturday cricket.

“Smaller teams provide more potential games between clubs.

“Then cricket clubs can organise 20-over or 50-over friendly competitions for the men later.”

Buzza supported flexible provisions for scorers who might feel claustrophobic in an isolated scorebox.

“Scorers could set up outside under a shaded area at a guidelined distance from one another and continue in a safer environment,” said Buzza.

Completed surveys have to be returned to Devon League secretary David Sheppard by the end of this week.

