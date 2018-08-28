Exmouth CC lose another player as Miles Lenygon moves on

Miles Lenygon in action for Exmouth during the 2018 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture: TERRY IFE Archant

The winter exodus from Exmouth has continued with the departure of hard-hitting left-hander Miles Lenygon, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Lenygon, who joined Exmouth from Exeter for the 2018 season, has landed a new job in London.

Although Lenygon plans to remain registered with Exmouth, his first claim club is likely to be Twickenham.

Said Lenygon: “I will most likely be playing at Twickenham, but may be back to play the odd game for Exmouth, as and when possible.”

Twickenham play in the Middlesex County League, which has a sprinkling of players Lenygon will know well.

Former Devon keeper-batsman Rhys Davies, who moved to London in 2014 on the MCC Young Professionals programme, stayed on in the capital after leaving Lord’s and will be a Twickenham team-mate of Lenygon’s.

Ethan Bamber, the England U19 fast bowler, was a team-mate of Lenygon’s at Exeter while studying across the road at the university. He plays for North Middlesex.

Devon seamer Scott Barlow splits his summer between playing for Sidmouth and Hampstead.

Kazi Szymanski And Will Sobczak, a Sidmouth old boy who also played in Somerset for Butleigh, tuned out for Richmond last season.

Already gone from Exmouth since the end of last season are: Dan Pyle and Callum French to Heathcoat and Bob Dawson, who has retired.

Royal Navy fast bowler Shorn Bobb, who played Exmouth in 2016 and remained registered with them despite moving to Essex, has opted to play for D Division West side Chelston & Kingskerswell this summer.