Exmouth CC - A look at the opening two league matchdays in recent campaigns

Exmouth CC Pavilion Archant

There is, of course, no cricket action at the moment and so we take a look at early season action in recent Devon League campaigns.

Season 2019: Having beaten North Devon by six wickets on matchday one, Exmouth were beaten on their visit to Sidmouth, going down by 57 runs, Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 237 in 44.3 overs with the star of the bowling show being George Greenway with his return being 5-35 from nine overs and three balls. The other wicket takers were David Lye (2-51), Chris Metters (1-18) and Andrew Buzza (1-46). In reply, the Maer men were bowled out for 180 in two balls shy of 46 overs. Chris Metters top scored with 57 and the best of the rest were knocks of 26 from both opening batsmen, Alex Hammond and James Horler while Andrew Buzza hit 22 and George Greenway contributed 18.

Season 2018: A week after a six wicket win over Heathcoat, Exmouth beat North Devon by two wickets. North Devon batted first and were restricted to a total of 232-7 with Andrew Buzza claiming figures of 3-32 while Sam Harris bagged a brace of wickets and there was a wicket each for Bob Dawson and David Lye. The run chase was completed in 48 overs and one ball with the top contribution being the 46 from Sandy Allen while Andrew Buzza was unbeaten on 43 at the close and there were knocks of 38 from Miles Lenygon and 28 from David Lye.

Season 2017: After their matchday one 100-run win over North Devon, Exmouth beat Paignton by 23 runs. Batting first, the Maer men were bowled out for 156 in one ball shy of 36 overs. They began well and, with 64 from Sandy Allen and 45 from David Lye, the Maer men were 95-1, but they then lost wickets at regular intervals to that close of 156. However, that was enough to force victory as no fewer than seven bowlers were used as Paignton were bowled out for 133 in n38.3 overs. It was second change David Lye who was the star of the show with the ball as he ended with figures of 6-35 from 10 overs. George Greenway took two wickets and there were a wicket each for Dan Pyle and Billy Rudolph.

Season 2016: Having beaten Plymouth by two wickets on the opening day of the new league term, Exmouth lost heavily to Exeter, going down by 156 runs! Exeter batted first and closed on 260-5 with three bowlers sharing the wicket taking honours; Husnan Kazmi (2-39), Alvin Pollard (2-49) and Trevor Anning (1-47). The Maer men were then bowled out for just 104 in 31.4 overs. Number three bat Callum French top scored with 33, but the only other batsmen into double figures were opener Sandy Allen and number 10 bat Alvin Pollard who both made 19, the latter being the not out batsman when the defeat was confirmed.

Season 2015: After a matchday one washout from the scheduled meeting with Exeter, the Maer men were beaten by North Devon by a margin of 20 runs. North Devon batted first and the Exmouth bowlers did their work well, bowling them out for 154 in 45.4 overs. Marques Clarke (3-14) and Richard Sharples (2-20) were the principle wicket takers, but then only three Maer men managed double figures with the bat as Exmouth were bowled out for 134 midway through the 33rd over. Trevor Anning, batting at number seven, top scored with 45 and the other double figure scores came from Finn Marks (20no) and Andrew Buzza (10) - and there were 29 extras!

Season 2014: Match day one saw Exmouth lose to Heathcoat by a margin of four wickets. A week later they bounced back to beat Bovey Tracey by 87 runs. Batting first, it was an 87-ball 12-boundary 104 from Seb Benton plus knocks of 28, from Richard Baggs and 26, from Bob Dawson that saw the Maer men to what was an all out score of 215 after 38.2 overs. Bovey Tracey were then restricted to 128-9 in 32 overs. It was the ‘change’ bowlers who did the damage with third change Gary Chappell claiming 3-21 while second change Ollie Dawe returned figures of 2-33 and there were also two wickets from Matt Webb and one from David Lye.

Season 2013: Seven days after thrashing Bradninch on the opening day - the Maer men beat the Mid Devon side by a whopping 194 run margin - they lost to Sidmouth by 32 runs. Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out in 42 overs for 148. All seven of the Exmouth bowlers used got at least one wicket with George Greenway leading the way with figures of 3-50. The other bowlers used were Vamshi Parathaneni (2-23), David Lye (2-6) and threw were single wickets for Trevor Anning, mark Orchard and Gary Chappell. In reply, Exmouth were bowled out for 116 in 34.4 overs with the only batsmen into double figures being opener Sandy Allen (31) and number seven Gary Chappell (25), March Orchard (198), Jamie Tapper (12) and David Lye (10).

Season 2012: A week after a 49 run defeat on matchday one at the hands of Cornwood, the Maer men went down by 14 runs in their meeting with Torquay. Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 158 in 45.2 overs with runs from opener David Lye (32), Andrew Buzza (22) and Lawrence Greenway (22). Torquay were then bowled out for 172 in 48 hours. Trevor Anning (3-33), David Lye (3-26) and Richard Baggs (2-26) shared the wicket taking honours.

Season 2011: Matchday one had seen Exmouth draw with Bovey Tracey and a week later the Maer men defeated Plymouth by six wickets. Plymouth batted first and were bowled out for 152 in 39.4 overs with the star of the bowling effort being David Lye who was called into action as the third change and claimed superb figures of 6-35 from 11.4 overs. There were also two wickets for both Trevor Anning and Jamie Tapper. Exmouth closed out a two wicket win in just 28.2 overs on 153-4. It was that man David Lye who led the successful run chase with 68 from the number three berth while Richard Baggs (36no) and Jason Matthews (22no) saw their side to victory.

Season 2010: A week after an opening day six wicket win over Sandford, the Maer men beat Tavistock by 81 runs. Having batted first and scored 228-7, Exmouth then bowled out Tavistock for 147.