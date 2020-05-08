Exmouth CC - a look at early May matches in recent seasons

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

With no cricket to enjoy at the Maer ground - for now - owing to the Conronavirus pandemic, we have taken a look at early May games for the Maer men in recent seasons - enjoy!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This coming Saturday (May 9) ought to have been matchday two for Exmouth in the 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign, but the on-going Coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that.

So, with no cricket to report, here we bring you a look at recent season’s and early May matches.

Last year (season 2019)

On Saturday, May 4, the Maer men were six wicket winners over North Devon in a game that saw a superb century from David Lye.

North Devon batted first and closed their 50 overs with a score of 218-6. Ben Twine was the most successful bowler with a return of 2-34 and there were single wickets for Sid Fereday, George Greenway and David Lye while skipper Andrew Buzza was responsible for the other wicket to fall with a fine throw to effect a run out.

It was David Lye who led the successful run chase with a wonderful unbeaten ton. In all he faced 110 deliveries, hit 22 fours and one six and, when stumps were drawn at the close of play, he was unbeaten on 131. Andrew Buzza was the other not out batsman with 26 to his name. The pair had come together following the fall of Chris Metters with the reply then 126-4 and a stand of 93 for the unbroken fifth wicket saw the Maer men to victory.

Season 2018

On Saturday, May 5, Tiverton Heathcoat were beaten by six wickets. The Mid Devon men batted first and were bowled out for 127 from 35.5 overs with Sam Harris (4-32) and Ben Twine (2-22) the pick of the bowlers. Sandy Allen (53) and Callum French (34) added 80 for the second wicket as the Maer men eased to a six wicket success.

Season 2017

On Saturday, May 6, North Devon were the opposition and, with Somerset’s Craig Overton in their team, were beaten by a margin of 100 runs. Exmouth batted first and closed on 203-9 and again it was a second wicket partnership between Sandy Lye and Callum French that under pinned the Maer men’s batting effort. Allen (67) and French (59) put on 114 for the second wicket - Jamie Overton could not break through - his six over return was 0-22. It was Jack Popham who did the damage with 7-44 from 10 overs. When North Devon replied they lost wickets at regular intervals - Dan Pyle claimed the wicket of Overton, clean bowled for one and he went on to return impressive figures of 3-9 from six while David Lye took 3-19 from eight overs as North Devon were bowled out for 103 in 30.1 overs.

Season 2016

On Saturday, May 7, Plymouth were beaten by two wickets in a contest that was affected by early season rain! Plymouth batted first and had a double century opening partnership between Hamish Gardiner (129) and James Toms (95) - the pair had216 on the board before a David Lye catch off the bowling of Callum French ended the opening stand. French went on to top the bowling returns with his 3-52 from 11overs and Shorn Bobb bagged a brace as Plymouth closed on an imposing 309-7. After rain struck, the Maer men were tasked with a revised target of getting 290 in 50 overs and they achieved that with two wickets and six overs to spare thanks to no fewer than four half centuries and a quick-fire cameo from Jon Evennett. Those four half centuries came from Rob Dawson (59), Callum French (59), Alan Baggs (56) and Sandy Allen (51) and then, to see the side over the winning line, Evennett blasted 24 from 18 balls.

Season 2015

On Saturday, May 9, Exmouth went down by a margin of 20 runs in a low-scoring affair against North Devon. It was North Devon who batted first and they were bowled out for 154 in 45.4 overs. It was fourth change Gary Chappell and opening seamer Marques Clarke who each took three wickets - the Chappell return was 3-42 from 10 overs while Clarke’s return was 3-14 from 7.4 overs and there were two wickets taken by Richard Sharples.

In the reply, Exmouth were staring down the barrel on 85-8, but then Fin Marks joined Trevor Anning and the pair added 35, taking the reply to 120 when Anning fell for the team’s top score of 45, scored from a 78-ball stay at the crease. Marks and last man Sharples then edged their side a bit closer before Sharples was last man out with the reply on 134 after 32.3 overs. Marks was the not out batsman having scored 20 from 28 deliveries.