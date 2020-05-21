Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Topsham all win on matchday six of the East Devon Virtual Cricket League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

All the results from matchday six of the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League

Exmouth and Clyst St George were involved in a close encounter of the derby kind! In what proved to be a contest that saw bowlers hold the high ground, Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 143 in 18 overs! They were 38-1 after four overs, but then slipped to 75-7 after 10! They continued to lose wickets to their close of what looked a ‘below-par’ total. However, Clyst St George found batting just as tough and, at the halfway stage, they were 67-4 and they too could not get any momentum, though they di have wickets in hand when they reached the final over on 137-6 needed seven to win, but a superb final over from the Maer men served up four dot balls as Clyst closed on 140-6 to lose by three runs.

Budleigh Salterton were seven wicket winners of their meeting with Upottery. The Glebe Park men batted first and were 50-1 at the end of five overs and 87-4 at the halfway stage, before closing on 160-6. Budleigh got off to a ‘flyer’ scoring 14 in the first over and they were 90-1 at the halfway stage. They had a 109-run partnership for the third wicket and recorded victory with three deliveries left.

Sidmouth continue to sport a perfect record of played six and won six after they defeated Ottery St Mary by seven runs in another close encounter. In a game that saw the bowlers hold sway over the batsmen for long periods, Sidmouth batted first and, from 27-1 at the end of the third over, they reached halfway on 84-2. They were 125-6 at the start of the 18th over, but put bat to ball to great effect over the final 16 deliveries during which time they mustered a further 34 runs to close on 159-6. Ottery had a 51-run partnership in six overs for starters and, at the end of the 15th over were 120-2. However, Sidmouth have shown many times already this season that they can hold their nerve in a close encounter and the bowlers once again worked their magic to such a degree that, faced with getting 16 from the final two overs with seven wickets in hand, the Otters could only manage to register nine runs to close on 152-4 to lose by seven runs.

Seaton were involved in a close encounter with Kilmington, one that saw Seaton eventually secure a six-wicket win with eight deliveries remaining. Batting first, Kilmington, who lost their first wicket to the final delivery of the opening over with the score on five and then were 38-2 after 4.3 overs, had a 70-run partnership for the unbroken fifth wicket as they closed their effort with the bat on 158-4. Seaton also lost their first wicket to the sixth delivery of their innings and they were ‘even-steven’ at the end of the sixth over with their score on 40-3. However, a 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket saw them chase down the required total to win with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Feniton recorded their first win at the sixth time of asking as they defeated Whimple by six wickets with the win sealed with seven deliveries of the match remaining. Whimple batted first and were 49-3 after seven overs and they kept up that seven-runs-per-over run rate to close on 154-4, adding 105 for the fourth wicket. Feniton were 27-1 after four overs and 75-4 at the halfway stage, but a 99-run partnership for the unbroke fifth wicket saw them chalk up their victory with one ball of the 19th over still to be sent down.

In Division Two, Sidbury suffered their first defeat of the season, going down to Honiton after what proved to be an enthralling encounter. Sidbury batted first and were 90-3 at the halfway stage and continued to put bat to ball with great effect to a close of 193-4. They had a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket – those runs coming in the final four overs. Honiton were 48-2 at the end of the fifth over and then slightly ahead of the required run rate at 99-4 after 10 overs. Hitting 14 runs in the 18th over left Honiton beginning the 19th over on 183-8 needing 11 to win. They got eight of the penultimate over but, after a single to the first delivery of the last, they lost their ninth wicket to the second and so still needed three to win. Balls three and four were both dot balls but a thick edge to the penultimate delivery flew through the slips to the boundary for four to give Honiton the win!

Axminster are the third of the teams to have 20 points and effectively ‘share’ top spot in the Division Two table. The Axemen chalked up a fifth win, beating Uplyme & Lyme Regis by five wickets. Uplyme & Lyme Regis batted first and, at 81-6 after 10 overs, looked in all manner of woe. However they were able to close on 167-7 thanks to a 58-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Axminster powered to 75-1 after just seven overs and their positive start always saw them stay ‘ahead of the clock’ and they duly chalked up victory with five wickets and three balls to spare.

Topsham St James also have 20 points after they defeated Tipton by 16 runs. The Tops batted first and were 77-3 at the halfway stage before closing on 167-8. Tipton found the going tough in the face of some excellent tight Topsham bowling. They did have wickets in hand though and, with five overs remaining, they were 107-1, needing 61 over the final 12 overs. The Tops’ bowlers kept it tight though and Tipton began to fall behind the re quired rate, closing on 155-1 to lose by those 16 runs.

Kentisbeare were seven wicket winners over Newton Poppleford. The Popples batted first and closed on 173-9, but the Kents, who were 96-3 at the halfway stage, had a 95-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket as they recorded a fourth win in six outings with two-and-a-half overs still to be bowled.

Chardstock defeated Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by five wickets. The Woods batted first and were bowled out for 153 in 18.3 overs. Chardstock lost their fifth wicket o the first delivery of the 11th over with their reply on 67, but that’s as good as it got for Woodbury & Newton St Cyres as Chardstock’s unbroken sixth wicket added 99 to see them to a five-wicket win with 15 balls still to be bowled.

Latest tables

Division One

P W Td L Pts

Sidmouth 6 6 0 0 24

Seaton 6 6 0 0 24

Exmouth 6 5 0 1 20

Kilmington 6 3 0 3 12

Ottery St Mary 6 3 0 3 12

Clyst St George 6 2 0 4 8

Upottery 6 1 0 5 4

Feniton 6 1 0 5 4

Division Two table

P W Td L Pts

Sidbury 6 5 0 1 20

Honiton 6 5 0 1 20

Axminster 6 5 0 1 20

Topsham St James 5 5 0 1 20

Kentisbeare 5 4 0 2 16

Tipton St John 6 2 0 4 8

Uplyme & LR 6 2 0 4 8

Chardstock 6 1 1 4 6

Woodbury 6 1 0 5 4

Newton Poppleford 6 0 1 5 2

All the league scores/results to date.

Matchday one

Sidmouth 142-9 bt Exmouth 141-6 by one wicket; Seaton 137-1 bt Budleigh 135-6 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 126-5 bt Clyst St George 125-8 by 5 wkts; Whimple 147-8 bt Upottery 146 by 2 wkts; Kilmington 134-2 bt Feniton 132-2 by 8 wkts.

Matchday two

Exmouth 169-7 bt Feniton 143-5 by 26 runs; Sidmouth 156-3 bt Kilmington 154-8 by 6 wkts; Clyst St George 130-6 bt Whimple 127-8 by 4 wkts; Seaton 162-4 bt Upottery 147-4 bt 15 runs and Ottery St Mary 166-6 bt Budleigh 159-4 by 7 runs.

Matchday three

Sidmouth 160-4 bt Feniton 120-8 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 146-7 bt Kilmington 147-9 by one run; Seaton 151-6 bt Ottery St Mary 142-6 by nine runs; Whimple 129-4 bt Budleigh Salterton 127-7 by six wkts; Clyst St George 146-6 bt Upottery 142-7 by four wkts.

Matchday four

Seaton 199-3 bt Whimple 130 by 69 runs; Upottery, 80-3, bt Feniton 79 by 7 wkts; Sidmouth 216-5 bt Budleigh 193-5; Kilmington 172-3 bt Ottery 170-5 by 7 wkts and Exmouth 193-3 bt Clyst St George 191-6 by two runs

Matchday five

Seaton 181-2 bt Feniton 179-5 by 8 wkts; Kilmington 170-6 bt Clyst St George 124 all out by 46 runs; Sidmouth 194-3 bt Upottery 157-8 by 37 runs; Exmouth 165-1 bt Budleigh Salterton 163-5 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 173-6 bt Whimple 167-5 by 6 runs

Matchday six

Sidmouth 159-6 bt Ottery St Mary 152-4 by 7 runs; Budleigh 162-3 bt Upottery 160-6 by 7 wkts; Seaton 160-4 bt Kilmington 158-4 by 6 wkts; Feniton 155-4 bt Whimple 154-4 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 143 bt Clyst St George 140-6 by three runs.

Division Two scores

Matchday One

Axminster 136-5 bt Honiton 134-6 by 5 wkts; Tipton St John 143-4 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 142-7; Sidbury 184-6 bt Newton Poppleford 147-8 by 37 runs; Topsham 158-4 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 6 wkts; Kentisbeare 134-3 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 132-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Two

Honiton 146-9 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 133 all out by 13 runs; Kentisbeare 176-2 bt Axminster 136-9 by 40 runs; Sidbury 144-3 bt Tipton St John 143-4 by 7 wkts; Topsham St James 153-5 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 127-3 by 26 runs and Newton Poppleford 156-5 tied with Chardstock 156-5.

Matchday Three

Honiton 142-4 bt Chardstock 140-4 by 6 wkts; Topsham St James 150-4 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 147-5 by 6 wkts; Sidbury 143-5 bt Kentisbeare 141-7 by 5 wkts; Axminster 135-2 bt Newton Poppleford 133-6 by 8 wkts; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 131-3 bt Tipton St John 127-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Four

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 153-9 bt Newton Poppleford 145-3 by eight runs; Axminster 156-7 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 3 wkts; Kentisbeare 170-6 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 169-2 by 4 wkts; Honiton 172-3 bt Tipton St John 157-7 by 15 runs; Sidbury 184-7 bt Topsham St James 180-4 by 3 wkts

Matchday five

Topsham St James 154-7 bt Kentisbeare 153-4; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 163-1 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 161-5 by 9 wkts; Sidbury 1717-3 bt Chardstock 163-5, by 8 runs; Honiton 179-3 bt Newton Poppleford 177-4 by 7 wkts; Axminster 175-5 bt Tipton St John 138-4 by 37 runs.

Matchday six

Honiton 195-9 bt Sidbury 193-4 by one wicket; Topsham St James 167-8 bt Tipton 155-1 by 16 runs; Kentisbeare 175-3 bt Newton Poppleford 173-0 by 7 wkts; Chardstock 154-5 by Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by 5 wkts; Axminster 1695 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 167-7 by 5 wkts.

Matchday seven results will be published here from 7pm on Saturday, May 23.

The league will run over 12 weeks. Four points are awarded to a team for a win and, in the event of a tied game, both teams get two points.