Exmouth, Budleigh and Clyst St George all face big games - a preview of the Tolchards League match day 16 local games

Friday's heavy rain across the region may well resulting some of the local cricket matches being cancelled. That would be a shame for, with just three match days remaining, things are bubbling up nicely in a number of the divisions.

Exmouth face a trip to the County Ground to meet Exeter on matchday 16 of the Tolchards Devon League campaign.

The Maer men have their Premier Division destiny very much in their own hands and they head for Exeter looking to go some way to banking the 38 points they need to ensure they start the 2020 league season in the top flight.

After the game at Exeter, against a side that sit one place and five points above them in the table, the Maer men face a trip to bottom side Torquay and then end their campaign at home to third bottom Sandford on August 31.

Budleigh Salterton have a 'massive' game for they entertain a Hatherleigh side they are battling with to claim a promotion berth and play next summer back in the Premier Division.

Hatherleigh are currently second, 14 points shy of leaders Cornwood and two better off than Budleigh with Bradninch and Tavistock also having a vested interest in the battle for a top two finish.

Prior to matchday 16 the top of the A Division reads:

Cornwood 251; Hatherleigh 237; Budleigh Salterton 235; Bradninch 226; Tavistock 213

In C Division East, the one and only promotion slot is all but sealed with Heathcoat 2nds set to take it. That means precious little to play for, for Exmouth 2nds, who host an Exeter 2nd XI already destined to play next summer in the D Division East.

Clyst St George, already certain of promotion, are now seeking the D Division title and 29 points from their final three matches, starting with tomorrows home meeting with Kentisbeare, will land them the title.

In E Division East, Topsham St James are still in with a chance of promotion, albeit an outside chance and they entertain Woodbury and Newton St Cyres at the Bonfire Field.

However, whatever happens at Topsham, the home side's promotion hopes will be ended if Uplyme & Lyme Regis win at Bideford.