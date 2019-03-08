Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth, Budleigh and Clyst St George all face big games - a preview of the Tolchards League match day 16 local games

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 August 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Friday's heavy rain across the region may well resulting some of the local cricket matches being cancelled. That would be a shame for, with just three match days remaining, things are bubbling up nicely in a number of the divisions.

Exmouth face a trip to the County Ground to meet Exeter on matchday 16 of the Tolchards Devon League campaign.

The Maer men have their Premier Division destiny very much in their own hands and they head for Exeter looking to go some way to banking the 38 points they need to ensure they start the 2020 league season in the top flight.

After the game at Exeter, against a side that sit one place and five points above them in the table, the Maer men face a trip to bottom side Torquay and then end their campaign at home to third bottom Sandford on August 31.

Budleigh Salterton have a 'massive' game for they entertain a Hatherleigh side they are battling with to claim a promotion berth and play next summer back in the Premier Division.

Hatherleigh are currently second, 14 points shy of leaders Cornwood and two better off than Budleigh with Bradninch and Tavistock also having a vested interest in the battle for a top two finish.

Prior to matchday 16 the top of the A Division reads:

Cornwood 251; Hatherleigh 237; Budleigh Salterton 235; Bradninch 226; Tavistock 213

In C Division East, the one and only promotion slot is all but sealed with Heathcoat 2nds set to take it. That means precious little to play for, for Exmouth 2nds, who host an Exeter 2nd XI already destined to play next summer in the D Division East.

Clyst St George, already certain of promotion, are now seeking the D Division title and 29 points from their final three matches, starting with tomorrows home meeting with Kentisbeare, will land them the title.

In E Division East, Topsham St James are still in with a chance of promotion, albeit an outside chance and they entertain Woodbury and Newton St Cyres at the Bonfire Field.

However, whatever happens at Topsham, the home side's promotion hopes will be ended if Uplyme & Lyme Regis win at Bideford.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Five month road closures expected for vital tidal defence scheme

Section of The Esplanade are set to be subject to rolling road closures for up to five months.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Five month road closures expected for vital tidal defence scheme

Section of The Esplanade are set to be subject to rolling road closures for up to five months.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth, Budleigh and Clyst St George all face big games - a preview of the Tolchards League match day 16 local games

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Off-duty Royal Navy diver comes to the rescue of fellow sailor

Euan Griffiths being presented with his certificate. Picture: Royal Navy

Record number of foster families sign up in Devon

Devon now has a record number of foster families signed up, but more are always needed. Picture: Getty

New takeaway proposed for Budleigh High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

Budleigh to get new town centre cash point

Budleigh is set to get a new ATM after an application by Tesco was granted. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists