Exmouth beaten heavily at home by Sidmouth

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth suffered a heavy defeat when they entertained Sidmouth at the Maer ground on matchday 11 of the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division campaign.

Sidmouth skipper Zach Bess won the toss and opted to bat first and would have been delighted with how his batsmen went about their task as they closed on an impressive 347-6 after 50 overs.

They were led to that imposing total by a Josh Bess century - he hit 113 from 112 balls with nine fours and three sixes and opener Alex Barrow was dismissed one run short of another century. Barrow made 99 from 110 deliveries, hitting 15 fours.

The pair came together at the fall of the first wicket - Matt Cooke being bowled by George Greenway when on 26 with the total then 43-1. However, the second wicket did not fall before the Maer ground board was showing 250!

Barrow and Josh Bess put on 207 for the second wicket which was that of Barrow, trapped leg before for 99. Josh Bess fell with score on 291. Zach Bess became the fourth wicket, caught for eight. Rory Thomas was next man in - and out - caught by Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza off George Greenway for one - dismissed to the third ball he faced. The final wicket to fall was that of Luke Bess for a run-a-ball 34 as Sidmouth closed on 347-6.

The Exmouth bowling honours went to Ben Ellis with 3-61 from a full shift of 10 overs. George Greenway (2-65 off nine) and Alex Craib (1-66 off 10) were the other wicket takers.

Chris Metters and James Horler launched the reply, but, with the score on 25, Horler fell for nine. Ben Ellis and Metters took the score to 80 when Ellis fell for 29. Lawrence Greenway was next in - and out - run out by a Zach Bess throw for one leaving the Maer men on 84-3. David Lye joined Metters and the pair took the run chase to 151 before Metters became the fourth wicket to fall, but not before he had hit a 79-ball 57 with five fours and a six.

Just one run was added to the score when David Lye fell for a seven boundary 35 and it was soon 168-6 with Finlay Marks bowled for five.

Luke Davies and George Greenway saw the score to 205 before Davies fell for 22. Two runs later George Greenway was caught having faced 19 balls for his 28 and the last two of Alex Craib (1) and Sid Fereday (0) did not stick around too long as the Exmouth innings ended on 211 from 43.2 overs with skipper Andrew Buzza the not out batsman on three.

Zach Bess and Josh Bess returned identical figures of 3-41 with Zach sending down a full shift of 10 overs and Josh sending down 9.2 overs.

Max Hancock (2-34) and Matt Cooke (1-31) were the other wicket takers.

In terms of what the defeat means with regard to the bottom of the table. With 11 matches played and seven to go, Exmouth sit fourth bottom on 118 points. That's five more than third bottom Sandford and second bottom Torquay with basement side North Devon on 100. Ahead of Exmouth is Bovey Tracey on 123 points and then Exeter on 130.

Next up for the Maer men is Saturday's home game against Bovey Tracey.