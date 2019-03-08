Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth beaten for third time in four top flight outings

PUBLISHED: 07:56 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 27 May 2019

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Exmouth suffered a third defeat in four Tolchards Devon League Premier Division outings as they went down by 147-runs at home to Plymouth.

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam CooperExmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Maer men skipper Andrew Buzza won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first, but Plymouth got a century start from their openers and all the top six made contributions as the innings closed on 290-6 after 50 overs.

Alexander Hammond was the most successful of the home bowlers with a return of 3-45 from a full shift of 10 overs.

The only other bowlers to enjoy any success were Ben Twine (1-54 from 10) and George Greenway (1-69 from nine).

In the Maer men's reply, opener James Horler bagged himself a second successive 'duck; as, seven days after a seventh ball swift return to the pavilion, this time he fell to the fourth delivery he faced and, with Alexander Hammond (5), Ben Twine (7) and Chris Metters (13) all swiftly returned to the Maer ground dressing rooms, Exmouth were a troubled 34-4.

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam CooperExmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

It was skipper Andy Buzza who restored a sense of order as he and Matthew Armstrong added 90 runs for the fifth wicket before Buzza was caught for a 45-ball knock of 42. The score was then 124-5 and just one run was added before Armstrong followed him back to the pavilion with 34 runs from 64 deliveries to his name.

The last four wickets could only muster 18 runs between them as the Maer men folded to an all out total of 143 from 38.1 overs.

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam CooperExmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam CooperExmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Most Read

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

East Devon MP reveals who he will be backing for next PM

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Bullied Exmouth teen threatened driver with knife

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

East Devon MP reveals who he will be backing for next PM

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Bullied Exmouth teen threatened driver with knife

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh see off Bideford to make it four wins from four

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Phear Park Over-60s League teams enjoy superb return to winning ways

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth beaten for third time in four top flight outings

Exmouth in action against Plymouth. Picture: Sam Cooper

Living with the planet in mind

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors are one of many groups trying to improve the environment. Picture: Sidmouth Plastic Warriors

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists