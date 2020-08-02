Exmouth beaten by four wickets in home meeting with Sidmouth

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Exmouth suffered a four wicket defeat in their home meeting with Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skipper Andrew Buzza won the toss and opted to bat first, but the Maer men quickly lost Rory Thomas who fell to a Byron Knowles catch off the bowling of Zac Bess for eight with the score on 20. Louis Morison joined James Horler and the pair took the home side into three figures before Morison fell for 46, scored from 42 balls with five fours and two sixes. Tom Piper was next in - and out - but not before he had chipped in with a 42-ball 25. Horler was fourth man down when he fell for a 113-ball eight boundary 63. Other runs came from Fin Marks, who hit 22 from 14 balls and skipper Buzza with 22 as Exmouth were eventually bowled out for 206 in one ball shy of their full complement of 45 overs.

For Sidmouth it was third change Ollie Pugsley finished with figures of 4-50 from eight overs. Zac Bess was also amongst the wickets; his return being 3-38 from nine overs and there was a single wicket for Tom Simmons.

When Sidmouth replied they had Alex Barrow to thank for their victory for the Devon skipper carried his bat, facing 100 deliveries for his unbeaten 92 that included eight fours and one six.

The best of the rest in terms of the Sidmouth batting effort was a 45-ball five boundary 37 while Cameron Evans-Grainger chipped in with a run-a-ball 27 as Sidmouth chalked up a four wicket win with seven overs and one delivery still to be bowled.

In terms of the Exmouth bowling effort, the pick of the returns was the 2-30 from seven overs sent down by Alex Craib while there was also a brace of wickets for Matt Tarry (2-40 from nine overs).