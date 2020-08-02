Advanced search

Exmouth beaten by four wickets in home meeting with Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:25 02 August 2020

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Exmouth suffered a four wicket defeat in their home meeting with Sidmouth.

Skipper Andrew Buzza won the toss and opted to bat first, but the Maer men quickly lost Rory Thomas who fell to a Byron Knowles catch off the bowling of Zac Bess for eight with the score on 20. Louis Morison joined James Horler and the pair took the home side into three figures before Morison fell for 46, scored from 42 balls with five fours and two sixes. Tom Piper was next in - and out - but not before he had chipped in with a 42-ball 25. Horler was fourth man down when he fell for a 113-ball eight boundary 63. Other runs came from Fin Marks, who hit 22 from 14 balls and skipper Buzza with 22 as Exmouth were eventually bowled out for 206 in one ball shy of their full complement of 45 overs.

For Sidmouth it was third change Ollie Pugsley finished with figures of 4-50 from eight overs. Zac Bess was also amongst the wickets; his return being 3-38 from nine overs and there was a single wicket for Tom Simmons.

When Sidmouth replied they had Alex Barrow to thank for their victory for the Devon skipper carried his bat, facing 100 deliveries for his unbeaten 92 that included eight fours and one six.

The best of the rest in terms of the Sidmouth batting effort was a 45-ball five boundary 37 while Cameron Evans-Grainger chipped in with a run-a-ball 27 as Sidmouth chalked up a four wicket win with seven overs and one delivery still to be bowled.

In terms of the Exmouth bowling effort, the pick of the returns was the 2-30 from seven overs sent down by Alex Craib while there was also a brace of wickets for Matt Tarry (2-40 from nine overs).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

Topsham pensioner suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in Knowle Hill collision

Most Read

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

Topsham pensioner suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in Knowle Hill collision

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth beaten by four wickets in home meeting with Sidmouth

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Skipper Murrin stars in Budleigh win at Seaton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to retain Budleigh’s fire station for community workshop project

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie Darley (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis