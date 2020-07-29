Exmouth batsman Louis Morison serves up ‘stunning’ knock in Covid Cup win at Cullompton

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Exmouth made a winning start to their bid for Covid Cup glory with a 49-run win at Cullompton on match night one of the six-match schedule in this competition.

The game in Mid Devon served up a ‘run fest’ in the evening sunshine with Exmouth opener Louis Morison serving up a knock that is best described as ‘simply stunning’.

Morison faced the opening delivery of the contest and was out to the penultimate ball of the 19th over having scored an impressive146 from just 63 deliveries!

Morison slammed 13 fours and powered another 13 deliveries over the boundary rope for six!

New signing Tim Piper joined in the action. When another new signing, Rory Thomas, was bowled for nine, departing to the first delivery of the third over, Piper joined Morison and the pair added 139 for the second wicket in just 10 overs and two balls!

Piper was second man out, but not before he had rifled a half century. The former Bradninch wicketkeeper batsman hit five fours and four sixes in a 28-ball 57.

Exmouth closed their 20 overs on a whopping 264-6.

The home side used eight different bowlers, three of them, James Vincent, Adrian Pullin and Tom Mortiboys seeing their collective three overs go for 61 runs! Jason Parr was the most economical of the Cully bowlers, but even his four overs went for 38!

In the home reply, Brendon Parr slammed a 58 ball 101 with 10 fours and four sixes and Tom Mortiboys weighed in with a 23-ball, eight boundary 51 as Cully closed on 215-6.

Matt Tarry was the most successful of the Exmouth bowlers with figures of 2-30 and the other wickets fell, one apiece, to Billy Rudolph, Sam Goodier, George Greenway and Rory Craib.

In the other Covid Cup tie, played at Bradninch, Thorverton were 35-run winners. Batting first, the Thors were bowled out for 124 in 18.1 overs. Opener Alistair Chilcott top scored with 38, but the star of the show for the home side was undoubtedly seamer Ankit Badwal who, as third change, claimed five wickets for just five runs as the Thors slipped from 107-4 to 124 all out.

Bradninch lost their first two wickets to Ben Slacviero before 10 runs were on the board and the home sides top contribution with the bat was the 24 from Leon Horn.

The only other double figure scores for Bradninch were a knock of 10 from Will Greig and an unbeaten n14 from number 10 bat Ankit Badwall as the reply closed on 89-9. Slaviero finished with 3-13 from three overs while spinner Alex Jopling claimed figures of 3-10 from four overs while Jake Choules sent down his four overs, conceding just nine runs.

Speaking ahead of the game at Cullompton, Exmouth club skipper Andrew Buzz had said: “I have given Fin marks the opportunity to captain the side in the Covid Cup”.

“Our selection for this competition will be very much based on who needs a game, but we shall always be mindful of the need for Exmouth CC to field a competitive side that can win every game.”

With regard to the four-team competition that also includes Bradninch and Thorverton, Buzza says: “We know all teams pose a threat and no game in the competition will be taken lightly by us.”