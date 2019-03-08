Exmouth and Budleigh have big home games on busy Saturday for local cricket teams

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 19:42 19 July 2019

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Both Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton host big home games on matchday 12 of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League season.

Exmouth entertain a Bovey Tracey side that will start the day sitting sixth in the Premier Division table, just one place and five points better off than the Maer men.

Across at Ottermouth, Budleigh Salterton entertain Plymouth knowing that a home win will strengthen their bid for a top two finish and a return to the premier division for the only two teams to sit above Budleigh meet at Cornwood where Bradninch are the opposition.

Clyst St George are also in home action and the Bohea Field men can take a giant step towards sealing a top three finish if they can defeat visiting Sampford Peverell and Tiverton.

The Mid Devon side sit fourth, just outside the top three, but the gap between Clyst and them is already 39 points and so a Clyst win tomorrow and that gap will be on its way to becoming unbreachable as, after tomorrow, there are just six games remaining and 120 points to play for.

Our other two local sides, Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres are both in E Division action. Woodbury head for Bradninch while Topsham host all-conquering and table-topping North Devon II.

