Exmouth and Budleigh both well beaten on matchday five of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season

Cricket Archant

With no cricket on offer until July 1, at the very earliest, it gives us a chance to take a look at past season’s and, 12 months ago this week, local teams and players were preparing for matchday five of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign.

Matchday five was played out on Saturday, June 1, 2019 and both Exmouth and Budleigh will probably prefer to forget the date for both suffered heavy defeats!

Exmouth were in Premier Division action against Paignton who restricted the Maer men to 224-8 and then lost just the one wicket in a successful run chase – completed inside 39 overs!

James Horler (67), Miles Lenygon (56) and Richard Baggs (20) were the main contributors to the Exmouth total, but then Paignton’s overseas player, Anthony Alleyne, blasted a 94-ball century to fire his side to victory. Sid Fereday was the lone Exmouth wicket taker.

Things were not much better for Budleigh as they were beaten by six wickets by Cornwood in an A Division game that was over inside 50 overs!

Batting first, Budleigh were rolled over for 76 in 23.5 overs. Indeed, had it not been for a battling 26 from number three Ed Doble, the humbling would have been even greater for the Ottermouth men!

Doble’s 64 ball stay at the crease was almost as long as all the other 10 batsmen put together for they collectively faced 19 balls as left arm bowler Craig James claimed seven wickets for 26 runs for Cornwood who then lost four wickets in racking up victory in two balls shy of 27 overs.

Clyst St George won their D Division East meeting with Sandford 2nds, beating the Mid Dveon men by 79 runs. Clyst St George batted first and number six batsman Andrew Donovan scored a 104-ball, 14-boundary, 95 and there were supporting knocks of 43, from Sam Reed and 29 from Inder Singh as the Bohea Field side were bowled out for 245 in 44.5 overs. That was enough to force victory, though stubborn Sandford 2nds were not bowled out as they closed on 166-9 with George O’Dwyer claiming 5-46 and Hamish Dow returned figures of 3-17 as Clyst St George sealed victory.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were heavily beaten in their meeting with North Devon 2nd XI. The men from Instow batted fiorst and powered their wat 2o a close of 292-7. Nalin Chouhan (3-47) and Martin Pearce (2-55) were the most successful of the Woodbury bowling effort, but their batsmen then managed only a collective 28.1 overs at the wicket before they were bowled out for 134. Stephen Boundy (33), Lloyd Loman (27) and Leighton Dayman (26) offered the most resistance with the bat.

Topsham St James were also in E Division East action and they were handsome nine wicket winners when they travelled across to meet Bradninch 2nd XI.

The home side batted first and lasted just over 18 overs before their final wicket fell with the score on 59! Brian Jeary (4-30), Mark Phillips (3-7) and Ross Treleaven (3-21) shared the wicket taking honours before Jonathan Sapwell (28no) and Mark Phillips (26no) saw their side to a nine-wicket win.