Corney and Page power Exmouth 3rds to two wicket win over Shobrooke Park 2nds

Exmouth CC Pavilion Archant

Exmouth won the Tolchards Devon Cricket League G Division East game with just seven balls to go to ensure they made a winning start to the new season.

Shobrooke batted first and wicketkeeper Henry Dare was the pick of the batting bunch. He scored three fours and one six before being bowled by Max Newing on 38.

Exmouth's Ethan Brenton took four wickets in eight overs, conceding just 27 runs.

Openers Roger Wensley and Robert Newing put together an impressive 33 run partnership for Exmouth which set them well on the way to achieving the 142 target needed for victory.

There was a nervy moment for the visitors when number three batsman Tobias Pugsley was caught and bowled by David Manning to leave the crease on a golden duck.

Matt Seager soon followed on three from 15 balls but captain Julian Page and Emma Corney steadied the ship.

Page's score of 35 and Corney's 25 ensured that when the latter was bowled on 123-7, victory was in sight.

The tailenders made hard work of the chase though but eventually confirmed the two wicket win in the 39th over.