Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth 2nds batsman James Edworthy carries his bat in a losing cause

PUBLISHED: 11:06 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 13 June 2019

James Edworthy batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6310. Picture: Terry Ife

James Edworthy batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6310. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth 2nd XI opener James Edworthy carried his bat, scoring a superb unbeaten 126, but, ultimately, it was in a losing cause as the Maer men were beaten by Braunton 1st XI.

Ollie Pugsley batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6382. Picture: Terry IfeOllie Pugsley batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6382. Picture: Terry Ife

In conditions that looked to be more suited to bowling, the Braunton skipper wasted little time in invited the home side to bat first.

Edworthy looked comfortable from the first delivery, but he lost opening partner Stuart Rintoul (9) and Oliver Pugsley (0) before he was joined by Luke Davies and they took the home score into three figures before Davies fell for 20 with the score on 109; the pair adding 66 for the third wicket.

Sean Day was next in - and out - caught for seven, but both Ryan Schaufler (25) and Dylan Jessop (22no) stuck around with Edworthy as the Maer men closed on 222-5.

Matt Tarry removed both Braunton openers, one clean bowled and the other caught behind by wicketkeeper Davies. Two more wickets were snared with the visitors in the 50s - both wickets falling to Schaufler, but, from 59-5, Braunton's fifth wicket pair took the score to 139 when James Edworthy struck. Edworthy struck again to leave Braunton 139-6, but that was as good as it got for the Maer men as the visitors seventh wicket pair saw their side to victory, putting on 84 to see their side over the winning line.

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6364. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6364. Picture: Terry Ife

Edworthy completed a superb all-round effort with a brace of wickets and there were two wickets also for Schaufler (2-34) and Tarry (2-25).

The defeat, a third in six games for the Maer men 2nd XI, leaves them sitting fifth in the C Division East table.

Stuart Rintoul batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6341. Picture: Terry IfeStuart Rintoul batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6341. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

Budleigh roadworks - is the end finally in sight?

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Outdoor bar plan would have ‘serious consequences’ on tidal defence scheme

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

‘Peerless’ Terry given British Empire Medal

Terry Knights (right) at the 70th anniversary for the 299 squadron of the Air Training Cadets. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 5987-13-11AW

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

Budleigh roadworks - is the end finally in sight?

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Outdoor bar plan would have ‘serious consequences’ on tidal defence scheme

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

‘Peerless’ Terry given British Empire Medal

Terry Knights (right) at the 70th anniversary for the 299 squadron of the Air Training Cadets. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 5987-13-11AW

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Young Billy makes impressive debut in senior cricket for Topsham St James

This clever little dog found the ball at Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6445. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth 2nds batsman James Edworthy carries his bat in a losing cause

James Edworthy batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6310. Picture: Terry Ife

Bunty Bird wins the East Devon Palmer Cup

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists