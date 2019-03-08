Exmouth 2nds batsman James Edworthy carries his bat in a losing cause

Exmouth 2nd XI opener James Edworthy carried his bat, scoring a superb unbeaten 126, but, ultimately, it was in a losing cause as the Maer men were beaten by Braunton 1st XI.

In conditions that looked to be more suited to bowling, the Braunton skipper wasted little time in invited the home side to bat first.

Edworthy looked comfortable from the first delivery, but he lost opening partner Stuart Rintoul (9) and Oliver Pugsley (0) before he was joined by Luke Davies and they took the home score into three figures before Davies fell for 20 with the score on 109; the pair adding 66 for the third wicket.

Sean Day was next in - and out - caught for seven, but both Ryan Schaufler (25) and Dylan Jessop (22no) stuck around with Edworthy as the Maer men closed on 222-5.

Matt Tarry removed both Braunton openers, one clean bowled and the other caught behind by wicketkeeper Davies. Two more wickets were snared with the visitors in the 50s - both wickets falling to Schaufler, but, from 59-5, Braunton's fifth wicket pair took the score to 139 when James Edworthy struck. Edworthy struck again to leave Braunton 139-6, but that was as good as it got for the Maer men as the visitors seventh wicket pair saw their side to victory, putting on 84 to see their side over the winning line.

Edworthy completed a superb all-round effort with a brace of wickets and there were two wickets also for Schaufler (2-34) and Tarry (2-25).

The defeat, a third in six games for the Maer men 2nd XI, leaves them sitting fifth in the C Division East table.