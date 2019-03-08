Exmouth 2nds bowl their way to a 178 run win over Barnstaple & Pilton

Sean Day batting for Exmouth 2nds at home to Countess Wear. Ref exsp 22 18TI 4674. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a case of 'bowler's delight' for Exmouth 2nds as they bowled Barnstaple & Pilton all out for 41 on their way to a 178 run victory, writes Sam Cooper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Thinkstock Picture: Thinkstock

Sean Day and James Edworthy both took three wickets each after the batters had secured a first innings total of 219.

The home side Barnstaple did win the toss but found themselves facing an increasingly high mountain to climb. The first wicket of the day fell at 30-1 but the next did not come until 116-2 as Marc Douglas aand Richard Baggs combined well.

Baggs, alongside Sean Day, recorded half centuries as the team set a heavy run chase for Barnstaple.

The visitor's opener George McEndoo's score of 15 ended up being his team's highest tally as Day and Edworthy made light work of the batting lineup.

The home side were eventually all out for 41 after 26.1 overs giving Exmouth 2nds their second win of the season.

Next up, they host second placed Whimple at the Maer on Saturday, May 18.