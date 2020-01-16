Exmouth Cricket Club start season with a visit to Sidmouth: A look at the new campaign

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Exmouth Cricket Club will begin their 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket Lrague Premier Division season with a visit to Sidmouth.

Although it may seem far away with the wet January weather, this Saturday marks 15 weeks until the new campaign gets underway.

Exmouth made a winning start of their season last year when they beat North Devon by six wickets and will be hoping for a similar result as they look to improve on their sixth place finish.

They start this year with a tricky tie away to the Fortfield when they will play Sidmouth, who finished third last season.

This match up in 2019 saw Exmouth lose by 57 runs despite a 57-run knock from number five Chris Metters.

George Greenway performed well with the ball in hand as he took a five-fer in 9.3 overs.

Exmouth's first home time of 2020 sees them host reigning champions Heathcoat who beat Exmouth by 17 runs in this match last season. The game was affected by rain and Heathcoat set Exmouth a revised target of 91 from 30 overs but they fell short on 73 all out. The highest Exmouth score on that day was a 23 from David Lye.

After the Heathcoat game, Exmouth travel to the newly-promoted Cornwood on May 16.

The team's run-in for the season sees them play two away games in a row as they travel to Exeter, who finished one place above Exmouth last campaign, before visiting Plymouth a week later.

The Exeter - Exmouth fixture last season saw a three-wicket victory for Exmouth despite a 61-run knock from Exeter captain and opener Ben Green. It was the tale of two openers as Exmouth's James Horler also impressed with the bat, scoring 67 from 94 balls include right fours and one siz.

Exmouth conclude the season with a home tie against Bovey Tracey.

Exmouth fixtures in full:

May 2 Sidmouth (A)

May 9 Heathcoat (H)

May 16 Cornwood (A)

May 23 Sandford (H)

May 30 Hatherleigh (H)

June 6 Paignton (A)

June 13 Exeter (H)

June 20 Plymouth (H)

June 27 Bovey Tracey (A)

July 4 Sidmouth (H)

July 11 Heathcoat (A)

July 18 Cornwood (H)

July 25 Sandford (A)

August 1 Hatherleigh (A)

August 8 Paignton (H)

August 15 Exeter (A)

August 22 Plymouth (A)

August 29 Bovey Tracey (H)