England and Robinson set up Budleigh win at Bideford

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Budleigh Salterton remain second in the Tolchards Devon League A Division table after a 58 run win over their visit to Bideford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being put in, Budleigh had 64 runs on the board when James Doble was caught behind for 36.

Marc Trotman was joined by Ed Doble and the pair took the total to 126 when Trotman was bowled for 46.

The third wicket came with the score on 141 and it signalled a rare failure with the bat for Tarisai Musakanda, caught off the fifth ball he faced for 13.

That sparked a flurry of wickets as Tom Oxland (4) and Max Mejzner (0), fell cheaply before Ed Doble was fifth man out, in his case having scored 38 from 68 deliveries to leave Budleigh 154-6. It was soon 173-7 with the loss of Lloyd Murrin and suddenly, Budleigh looked in danger of posting sub 200 score.

However, Jack England, batting at number nine, joined number eight bat Donovan Robinson and the pair settled the Budleigh innings and indeed, carried it to its close of 254-7 after 50 overs.

Robinson ended unbeaten on 36 from 47 balls faced, hitting four fours and a six, but that knock was outdone by the one from Jack England who faced just 24 deliveries and hit seven fours and one six to be unbeaten on 44 at the close.

Matt Murphy took the new ball and made an early break through thanks to a catch held by Robinson and it was soon 32-2 thanks to a wicket for Musakanda.

Then came a strong third wicket partnership that took Bideford into three figures and was finally ended with the score on 35 with the wicket a run-out down to a throw from Musakanda. Just two runs were added before two more wickets were taken, both by Max Mejzner with safe hands shown first by Musakanda and then by Marc Trotman. When Lloyd Murrin held a catch off Ed Doble, it left Budleigh 177-6 and it was soon 188-8 as Musakanda struck again, this time with James Doble holding the catch. The end followed soon after as Joel Murphy claimed the ninth wicket with a successful appeal for leg before and Musakanda had the final say as he clean bowled the Bideford last man to leave the home side bowled out for 196 in 46.4 overs.

It was Musakanda who took the bowling honours with his return of 3-18 from 8.4 overs and there were two wickets for both Max Mejzner (2-56 from 10) and Ed Doble (2-35 from 10) with single wickets claimed by Matt Murphy (1-21) and his father Joel, 1-28 from nine overs.

On Saturday (August 3) it's another big day in the A Division promotion race with the top four meeting each other as Budleigh head for Cornwood and fourth placed Hatherleigh visit a Bradninch side that sit third.