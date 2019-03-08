Ellis stars with ball and bat as Maer men send Torquay down to the A Division

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth were five wicket winners on their visit to Torquay and that result, combined with results elsewhere on the penultimate matchday of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League top flight season, means Torquay will play in the A Division in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side won the toss and batted first, but were soon 33-2 with both wickets falling to Ben Ellis - each caught behind by wicketkeeper Lawrence Greenway.

A Miles Lenygon catch gave Ryan Schaufler a wicket, and then two wickets in as many deliveries from Rory Craib left Torquay on 99-5.

The middle order rallied, adding 95 before the next wicket fell; George Greenway, returning having earlier taken the new ball, the successful bowler and the final wicket to fall was a third for Ellis, this time with a catch from Finn Marks and Torquay closed on 230-7.

In terms of the bowling returns; Ben Ellis took the honours with his 3-68 and the Alex Craib figures were 2-34 while there was a wicket each for George Greenway and Ryan Schaufler.

James Horler and Miles Lenygon launched the run chase but both were back in the pavilion with 44 runs on the board, Lenygon for a 26-ball three and Horler for 17.

Finn Marks joined Ben Ellis and it was their partnership which set up the Maer men's success.

The pair added 127 for the third wicket, which was that of Ellis, dismissed just two runs shy of his century having faced 100 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Marks fell soon after for a 72-ball 44, but the only other wicket to fall was that of skipper Andrew Buzza, trapped leg before for a second ball duck, leaving David Lye (26 from 33 balls) and George Greenway (24 off 16 balls) to see the Maer men to a dserved victory.

An eighth win of the top flight season leaves Exmouth set to finish fifth this season and that represents a job well done by skipper Andrew Buzza and his men.

The Maer men bring the 2019 league term to a close this Saturday (August 31) when they entertain a Sandford side that still need five points to ensure they stay up, and that would send North Devon down with Torquay.

There are a few former Exmouth men in the visiting side, which adds a little 'added spice' to the occassion!